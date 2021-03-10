 Skip to main content
Annual spring cleaning at City of Concord cemeteries to begin March 22
Residents are asked to kindly remove items on or near gravesites to allow crews to complete necessary mowing and grounds work as the City of Concord begins annual maintenance March 22. Items may be replaced on March 29.

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord Buildings and Grounds Department, Cemetery Division will begin annual spring cleaning of the Oakwood Cemetery, Rutherford Memorial Cemetery, and West Concord Cemetery on March 22.  The work is anticipated to take one week to complete.

In order to prepare for the spring mowing and grounds work, the City requests the public’s cooperation in removing all items placed on or near gravesites prior to Monday, March 22.  Any item not removed from gravesites before this time will be discarded.  Flowers or other items may be replaced beginning Monday, March 29.  Notices have also been posted at each of the cemeteries.

For more information, please call the City of Concord Buildings and Grounds Department, Cemetery Division at 704-920-6380.

