Annual spring cleaning at City of Concord cemeteries to begin March 22

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord Buildings and Grounds Department, Cemetery Division will begin annual spring cleaning of the Oakwood Cemetery, Rutherford Memorial Cemetery, and West Concord Cemetery on March 22. The work is anticipated to take one week to complete.

In order to prepare for the spring mowing and grounds work, the City requests the public’s cooperation in removing all items placed on or near gravesites prior to Monday, March 22. Any item not removed from gravesites before this time will be discarded. Flowers or other items may be replaced beginning Monday, March 29. Notices have also been posted at each of the cemeteries.