Annual Stocking Stroll and Pancake Breakfast held Saturday, Oct. 22

CONCORD — The Elder Orphan Care's annual Stocking Stroll and Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Crossroads Church.

Enjoy a fun-filled morning while helping provide Christmas joy for hundreds of older adults aging without adequate support.

This annual event raises funds to fill 1,000 handmade Christmas Stockings of Joy for older adults in need as well as provide holiday meals and help fulfill special Christmas wishes.

Bring your friends and family to enjoy a pancake breakfast, complete with sausage, juice and coffee, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $9 per plate.

The 5K race and 2K walk option begins 9:00 a.m., with check-in for the races beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Children will enjoy a bouncy house and other games. There will be vendors as well as a silent auction with gifts from Wild Birds Unlimited, Luck Factory Games, Local children’s author Maria Bostian, Bare Sudz Soap, as well as themed gift baskets (restaurants, jewelry, pottery, restaurant, golf) and more!

Elder Orphan Care, a local nonprofit, has been serving older adults in Cabarrus and Rowan counties since 2017, and in Romania since 2011. Each December Elder Orphan Care provides Christmas Stockings of Joy full of practical, fun and delicious gifts.

For more information, to register for the 5K race or 2K walk option, or to make a donation, please visit www.elderorphancare.com.

What: Elder Orphan Care’s annual Stocking Stroll and Pancake Breakfast

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Crossroads Church, 220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord, NC

Why: To raise funds to provide Christmas joy for hundreds of older adults