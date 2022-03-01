Applications for the 2022 Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships are open

The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships Committee is accepting applications for the 2022 awards starting March 1.
One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who has attended Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) for at least their full senior year, and will be enrolled in a certificate or degree program for the 2022-23 academic year. The second scholarship will be awarded to a staff member who has been employed by CCS since at least the prior July 1, and will be employed by CCS in the 2022-23 school year, and is enrolled in a certificate or degree program relevant to their current or future career in CCS.
Each award is $1,000, payable to the educational institution of each recipient. Each recipient may receive the scholarship one time. Applications will be available through the CCS Scholarship portal and via high school counselors. The application link is also included on the Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarship page on Facebook. The scholarships are expected to be awarded on approximately May 17. Further details of the application process are contained in the application file.
For more information or to donate, go to https://www.facebook.com/DrChrisLowderScholarships or email DrChrisLowderScholarship@gmail.com.
The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships were first awarded in June 2021. The staff recipient was teacher Vincent Taylor at Patriots Elementary School. Mr. Taylor recently finished his Masters degree in Curriculum & Instruction from UNC Charlotte and was very appreciative of the scholarship to support his final semester. Mr. Taylor continues to positively impact countless students with his energy and love of education.
The 2021 student recipient was Zahria Shippp, a 2021 Jay M. Robinson High School graduate who is now in her second semester of college at North Carolina Central University majoring in Criminal Justice with a minor in Chemistry.
Shipp shared: "The first semester of college went really well! I got involved in the community and was able to find new hobbies. One thing I enjoyed was the events during homecoming. It was really fun to experience! From the first semester, up till now, I have maintained good grades and still enjoy being here! Applying for numerous scholarships, no matter the amount, will never be a regret. The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarship allowed me to pursue a degree at my top college choice without having to worry about financial burdens and has opened me to more opportunities! ”
Dr. Lowder served as CCS Superintendent from 2015-2021, initially as the interim superintendent, and later in 2015 as Superintendent. Under his leadership, the district made tremendous strides in student academic growth and proficiency. Dr. Lowder challenged staff to #RaiseTheBar to ensure the academic success of every child.
Dr. Lowder led CCS with a focus on building relationships one-on-one, one-by-one – all while keeping student success and supporting employees among his top priorities. During his tenure, Dr. Lowder was instrumental in working with the Board of Education and Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners to nearly double the teacher supplement.
Dr. Lowder’s roots and connections to Cabarrus County and Cabarrus County Schools run deep. He is a native of Cabarrus County and attended Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, graduating from A.L. Brown High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and two master’s degrees – one in school administration and another in English – as well as a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Dr. Lowder was named Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2018-19 school year. He served on numerous local and state boards, including the North Carolina Association of School Administrators Executive Board and the State Superintendent’s Advisory Board.
The Scholarship Committee looks forward to honoring students and staff to pursue excellence with integrity and compassion, and to be goal-driven in their educational pursuits.