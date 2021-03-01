Applications now available for Concord's racial equity committee

CONCORD – Applications are now available for the newly created Concord United Committee. The Committee will examine racial inequities within City departments, programs, policies and procedures, and recommend possible solutions to City Council.
City Council unanimously approved the establishment of the Concord United Committee during the February 11 meeting. The Committee is the latest in a series of efforts undertaken by City Council and City Management to address racial disparities and create a stronger, more equitable, and inclusive environment for all residents and employees. In addition to the Committee, last year the City instituted required diversity training for all employees and offers ongoing education throughout the year. The City is also in the process of hiring a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Community members interested in serving on the Concord United Committee may download an application from the City’s website or obtain a copy from the City Clerk. Applications are due no later than March 30, 2021.
Background:
Appointments to the Concord United Committee will take place during the May 2021 City Council meeting. City Council may appoint up to 24 individuals to serve on the committee. Members must be residents, property owners, or work in the City, and at least half of the members must be persons of color. Two members of the Concord Youth Council may also be appointed. Members will not be paid and no elected City officials may serve.
The first meeting must take place within 60 days of the appointment of members. All meetings of the Committee must follow North Carolina Open Meetings law and will be open to any member of the public who wishes to attend. No closed session meetings will be permitted.
The Committee will focus its work on issues within the City’s authority, such as City departments, programs, policies and procedures. The Committee is required to report back to Council on its findings and recommendations within one year. The Council is not required to act on the Committee’s recommendations, but may do so at their discretion.