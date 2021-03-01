Applications now available for Concord's racial equity committee

CONCORD – Applications are now available for the newly created Concord United Committee. The Committee will examine racial inequities within City departments, programs, policies and procedures, and recommend possible solutions to City Council.

City Council unanimously approved the establishment of the Concord United Committee during the February 11 meeting. The Committee is the latest in a series of efforts undertaken by City Council and City Management to address racial disparities and create a stronger, more equitable, and inclusive environment for all residents and employees. In addition to the Committee, last year the City instituted required diversity training for all employees and offers ongoing education throughout the year. The City is also in the process of hiring a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

Community members interested in serving on the Concord United Committee may download an application from the City’s website or obtain a copy from the City Clerk. Applications are due no later than March 30, 2021.

Background: