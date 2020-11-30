Applications now available for Kannapolis Youth Council

Applications for the Kannapolis Youth Council are now available online with the deadline to submit set at Dec. 23.
In September, the Kannapolis City Council voted to create a Youth Council with the goal to “create opportunities for students to become engaged in leadership development, provide avenues for high school students to volunteer, develop leadership skills, develop high standards for behavior, to refine communication abilities, practice teamwork and to have a line of communication to the adult leadership in the decision-making process of the City.”
The move was announced at a City Council meeting while A.L. Brown junior Brock Morgan was named the first Co-Chair with a second to be named at a later date.
“I am OVERJOYED to announce that I am the handpicked Chairman appointee of the Kannapolis Youth Council!” Morgan wrote on Instagram at the time.
He continued: “If you think you have what it takes, and are currently attending A.L. Brown High School or North West Cabarrus High School. You are eligible to become a member of the council, applications for membership & leadership positions within the council.”
High school aged students, who live within the Kannapolis City limits, are eligible to apply to be on the Youth Council. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on December 23.
To the greatest extent possible, the Youth Council will represent the geographic and educational diversity of the City with participants from the two public high schools located in the City, students living in the City but attending other public high schools, home school students, charter schools and private high schools, the City said in a press release.
“We look forward to getting the Youth Council organized. It is an item that has been on our wish list and during our conversations with members of our youth population we felt like it was the right time to form a youth council,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. “Our youth are a valuable asset to our City. We want to cultivate their enthusiasm for our City and community and will be announcing next steps for the Youth Council soon.”
Hinnant, along with City Council member Doug Wilson, will serve as liaisons to the group along with several other staff members.
The application for the Youth Council can be found on the City’s website, and if any further questions can be submitted to Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller at 704.920.4311 or aprivettekeller@kannapolisnc.gov.
