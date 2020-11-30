Applications now available for Kannapolis Youth Council

To the greatest extent possible, the Youth Council will represent the geographic and educational diversity of the City with participants from the two public high schools located in the City, students living in the City but attending other public high schools, home school students, charter schools and private high schools, the City said in a press release.

“We look forward to getting the Youth Council organized. It is an item that has been on our wish list and during our conversations with members of our youth population we felt like it was the right time to form a youth council,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. “Our youth are a valuable asset to our City. We want to cultivate their enthusiasm for our City and community and will be announcing next steps for the Youth Council soon.”

Hinnant, along with City Council member Doug Wilson, will serve as liaisons to the group along with several other staff members.

The application for the Youth Council can be found on the City’s website, and if any further questions can be submitted to Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller at 704.920.4311 or aprivettekeller@kannapolisnc.gov.