Arrests made in shooting at Harris Teeter parking lot

KANNAPOLIS ⁠— An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred April 10 at the Harris Teeter parking lot of Davidson Highway.

Kannapolis Police responded Sunday, April 10, to a shooting that occurred near N.C. Hwy 73 and Shiloh Church Road.

Quadrie Ladarrius Jackson, 28, from Davidson, was struck multiple times by gunfire. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

After a thorough investigation by members of the Kannapolis Police Felony Investigations Unit, Aysia Bree Streater, 28, of Oakboro, has been arrested and charged with Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property/Moving Vehicle.

A second person, a 17-year-old male juvenile, has been charged with Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property/Moving Vehicle and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Streater is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. The male juvenile is being held in the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Though arrests have been made, this incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.