Getting off to a good start educationally is important and the Cabarrus Arts Council is happy to be a part of the early education programs through the Early Childhood Education Foundation.

Incorporating art, music and reading, creates a fun environment and helps the children develop a love of learning.

Even when school is out there is plenty of art programs going on.

LIM|NAL artist Valeria Llunna is a Concord-based Mixed Media Artist.

Born in Peru, she moved to Concord at age 6. Leaving family and friends behind, she found solace in creativity, a familiar haven.

At 8, her grandmother gifted her a camera, sparking a deep love for photography. Valeria then ventured into diverse art forms, blending them harmoniously. Her inspiration stems from personal experiences and a unique societal perspective.

Stop in to see LIM|NAL, showing through July 22, and save the date to come see the accompanying Stage Performance in the Davis Theatre on Thursday, July 13, 7-9 p.m.

This Week! (June 12-18)

How to Make a Robot Friend — Tuesday, June 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Can you create a robot friend from scratch? Will your “friend” try to build an army to take over the planet? Explore the ups and downs of friendship through riveting robot stories and games, then build a non-evil light-up robot friend of your very own. Free; ages 6-11; no registration; 4297 C Highway 24/27 E, Middle Public Library. For more information, visit https://cabar rus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/how-to-make-a-robot-friend-mid/

Friendship Bracelets — Thursday, June 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Share the love by learning to create beautiful and colorful friendship bracelets! We’ll show different methods of making thread bracelets, such as striped, spiral, and chevron. No experience needed! Free; ages 12-18; registration required; 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant Public Library. For More Information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/friendship-bracelets-mtp/

June Crafternoon — Friday, June 16, 3-4 p.m. Drop in between 3-4 p.m. to make a Father’s Day craft that would make a great gift! All ages; no Registration; 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant Public Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidy nix.net/event/june-crafternoon/

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic — Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and “marks” that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration required; $60 CAG members, $70 nonmembers; materials are not provided; 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord; Clearwater Arts Center & Studios. For more information and registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Next Week! ( June 19-25)

Art Walk on Union — Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews and wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the city of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Upcoming!

Art Lab — Wednesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We’ll tour The Galleries’ current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition’s uniqueness in mind. Cost is $5 per student; ages 6-16; instructor: Deb Reid, volunteer and educator; adult supervision required; limited to 15 students per class; registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation – North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).