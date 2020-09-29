Art Drive for students in Cabarrus County

Cabarrus County art teachers are in desperate need of a few specific art supplies for their students, so the Cabarrus Arts Council is holding an art drive for the next few weeks. If you are able, we hope you'll help.
Materials needed:
• 35 mm film canisters.
• Watercolor paint palettes with brushes.
Here are three easy-links if you would like to make your purchase through Amazon:
Drop off your purchases at the Cabarrus Arts Council at 65 Union St. S. in downtown Concord. Hours: Thursday and Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ongoing:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost: $150. This 6-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570. Go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: Noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Class is at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
This week:
Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Co.: Friends Band: Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Live music is back at CBC! Stop by the brewery for live tunes while you enjoy their upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations! In an effort to crowd control and keep everything safe and sanitized on busy Fridays and Saturdays, CBC will be doing a reservation system in 3-hour increments. You will need to visit the link below to reserve your visiting time for Friday/Saturday: https://bit.ly/CBCOktoberfest2020. The brewery is at 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/3iH8PMq.
Harrisburg Art Walk: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4. This year, the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists. Everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more will be available. It's free and open to the public online. Details to come. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information. Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Co.: Unknown Artist Band: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7-10 p.m. Live music is back at CBC! Stop by the brewery for live tunes while you enjoy their upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations. In an effort to crowd control and keep everything safe and sanitized on busy Fridays and Saturdays, CBC will be doing a reservation system in 3-hour increments. You will need to visit the link below to reserve your visiting time for Friday/Saturday: https://bit.ly/CBCOktoberfest2020. The brewery is at 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/35MPshg.
Next week:
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140. It's held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Second Saturday Open Turning: Members Only: Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It's at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/second-saturday/?instance_id=1745.
Upcoming:
Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, Oct. 17, noon to 10 p.m. Cost: $10. The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day! Sign up to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. There is a $10 deposit per seat reserved. The deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is nonrefundable for no-shows or cancellations within less than 24 hours. There are three painting time slots open: Noon to 2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. It's at 453 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Members, call to reserve your spot. Members only, please call to reserve. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It's at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1380.
