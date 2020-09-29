Art Drive for students in Cabarrus County

Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Co.: Unknown Artist Band : Saturday, Oct. 3, 7-10 p.m. Live music is back at CBC! Stop by the brewery for live tunes while you enjoy their upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations. In an effort to crowd control and keep everything safe and sanitized on busy Fridays and Saturdays, CBC will be doing a reservation system in 3-hour increments. You will need to visit the link below to reserve your visiting time for Friday/Saturday: https://bit.ly/CBCOktoberfest2020 . The brewery is at 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/35MPshg .

Next week:

Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140. It's held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.