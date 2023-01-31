Art on the Go is making stops in Concord and Midland

Our traveling arts program Art on the Go will make two stops next week. We hope you'll bring the kids for an opportunity to stretch their creative sides for an hour or so. Art on the Go events are free, and include instruction and supplies.

Art on the Go is sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation.

Art on the Go Stop #1

Monday, Feb. 6, 9:30 - 10: 30 a.m.

Logan Recreation Center

184 Booker Dr. SW, Concord

Project: Valentine's Crafts

Art teacher: Andrea Sowles

All ages welcome.

Art on the Go Stop #2

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Midland Public Library

4297 NC-24, Midland

Project: Tin Foil Sculptures

Art Teacher: Jamea Marlowe

Recommended for tweens and teens

Registration is encouraged: https://bit.ly/4090J5r

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week! (Jan. 30- Feb. 5)

Crafters Corner – Monday, Jan. 30, 4 - 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration Required; Recommended for adults; Cost is free; Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafters-corner-mtp/

FunkyTown Sketch Club – Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fulltime FunkyTown hosting their second meetup of the year! Located at Mac Tabby Cat Café, inside and outside of the café. Make sure to reserve your slots if you would like to enjoy the full experience Mac Tabby Cat Café has to offer or enjoy the café from the outside and sitting area. No experience or supplies required. Recommended for all ages; Cost varies for experience. Mac Tabby Cat Café, 25 Market St SW, Concord. To reserve time slots for particular experiences, visit https://www.mactabby.com/concord-reservations/ For more information, visit https://fulltimefunkytown.com/funkytown-sketch-club

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 p.m. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Next Week! (Feb. 6-12)

Art on the Go Logan Recreation Center – Monday, Feb. 6, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Logan Recreation Center, 151 Rone Avenue SW, Concord! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. https://fb.me/e/2jPX09P3b

Nuno Wool Felting with Silk - Monday, Feb. 6, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Nuno felting uses a wet felting method with wool and silk. Create an abstract piece of wearable art with no artistic experience required, but this class is somewhat labor intensive. Recommended for adults; Registration required; Cost is free; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/nuno-wool-felting-with-silk-kan/

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-2/

Exhibition Opening – Jennie Martin Tomlin: A Retrospective, Thursday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, April 15, 2023 The exhibition features the work of the late watercolorist and Concord native Jennie Martin Tomlin. Generous with her time and talent, Jennie left the majority of her body of work to the Cabarrus Arts Council, with the wish that proceeds from any sales go toward Cabarrus Arts Council programs. Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Exhibition Opening Reception – Thursday, Feb. 9, 5-7 p.m. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council invites you to the opening reception of Jennie Martin Tomlin: A Retrospective. The exhibition features the work of the late watercolorist and Concord native Jennie Martin Tomlin. We encourage anyone who knew Jennie, and those who didn't, to enjoy a first look at the exhibition. Admission is free and open to the public. The evening includes live music and a cash bar. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/2HXoDRWrW.

Upcoming

Curator’s Talk – Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. Explore The Galleries' new exhibition Jennie Martin Tomlin: A Retrospective, through the eyes of Curator Rebecca Collins. This event is free and open to all. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/2C8Ff1Dvj.

Tray Wellington Band - Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Tray Wellington Band is a high energy acoustic Newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner Tray Wellington. This group pushes the boundaries of bluegrass music by incorporating bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create a unique, new exciting sound that simultaneously pays tribute to their bluegrass heroes before them. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord;Tickets, $27; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/tray-wellington-band.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Opera Carolina’s The Tortoise and the Hare – Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:30 & 3:30 p.m. The less-than-humble Hare has just won another race when Tortoise speaks up that she wants to join the track team. After he tells her that she can’t be on the team because she’s a turtle, our tenacious Tortoise challenges Hare to a race for her place on the team. Will sheer speed take the lead or will slow and steady determination win the race? Registration required; Recommended for children. Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street, downtown Concord. Visit www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days for registration link.

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $35; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).