Art Walk on Union Artist Spotlight: Healing through fiber art

Around 80 artists and makers will share their handmade works with you this Saturday, April 2 during Art Walk on Union in downtown Concord. Every single one of them has a story to tell that delves deep into why they became artists in the first place.

For fiber artist Sarah Ferdon, healing from several months of postpartum depression came through spinning fiber into yarn and creating stunning unique textile works. Ferdon spent a lot of time on Instagram learning the art for herself, and eventually the academic in her learned more about the relationship between spinning, weaving and healing as she studied her craft.

"There is a long history of using fiber art as a way to heal from trauma and to contribute to your society," said Ferdon, a teacher who lives in Harrisburg.

We hope you'll join Ferdon and nearly 80 other artists and makers this Saturday for Art Walk on Union in downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and WastePro, the all-day festival will also feature live music, food trucks, local craft beer and wine and specials from participating restaurants and businesses.

Want to go?

What: Art Walk on Union

When: Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m

Where: Union Street in downtown Concord

This festival is free and open to all ages.

This Week (March 30 - April 3)

Crazy Crayons - Thursday, March 31, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Families, let’s celebrate National Crayon Day together. Join us as we enjoy all things crayons with videos, games, and crafts. Registration required. Recommended for families; Cost is free; Cabarrus County Public Library Concord, Auditorium, 27 Union Street, downtown Concord. For registration visit: Library System - Crazy Crayons* (CON) (activecalendar.com).

Mindful Movement - Friday, April 1, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Join us for a fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Registration is required for all adults and children. Recommended for ages 3-5 with a caregiver; Cost is free; Cabarrus County Public Library Concord, Auditorium, 27 Union Street, downtown Concord. For registration visit: Library System - Mindful Movement* (CON) (activecalendar.com).

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Next Week (April 4 -10)

First Tuesday Open Turning @ Club, Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 - 9 p.m. - Stop by and watch members of the Southern Piedmont Woodturners create woodwork for their fair in September. Registration is required. Recommended for adults; Cost is free; Southern Piedmont Woodturners Club, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. To reserve your spot, visit: Reserve My Spot - Southern Piedmont Woodturners (SPW) (spwoodturners.com).

The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $40 at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Upcoming

We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

BrightFire Music and Arts Festival - Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. A kaleidoscopic celebration of Life, Hope, and Renewal through music, art, dance, nature, and fire. Concerts, artists, crafters, dance, food trucks, tea, beer, wine, games, fire performances, flower crown crafts, pilates, fairy forest, & more! Recommended for all ages; Cost is $10-$50. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 BrightFire Music & Arts Festival Tickets, Sat, Apr 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM | Eventbrite.

The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12 - 22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).

Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay .

Sing for Spring - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary: Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. Accompanied by West Cabarrus Highschool, the Piedmont Choral Society will perform a collection of patriotic songs during this afternoon of music, refreshments, and support-raising for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Recommended for families; admission is free. Frank Liske Park Amphitheater, 4001 Stough Rd, Concord. This event is sponsored by Shoe Show, Inc.

Breakfast for the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives. It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27 at 7:30 am at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Register TODAY by emailing ruby@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Interested in becoming a Table Host? Email Lisa@cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

