Art Walk on Union set for Saturday

Art Walks on Union

The street will be closed for the Art Walk on Union festival.

 Cabarrus Arts Council

Art Walk on Union will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. and visitors can enjoy shopping with more than 80 local artists along with their favorite downtown businesses on Union Street.

Local brews from Cabarrus Brewing Company, Southern Strain Brewing and High Branch Brewing will be available along with food trucks Big City Eats, Tacos La Chaluda, Sandwich Express, and Dirty South Seafood, as well as food from downtown restaurants.

Live music will be performed by Roy Daye Jr. and Reinaldo Brahn.

Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Art Walk on Union features live music, food trucks, and local brews along with participating galleries, shops and restaurants throughout Downtown Concord.

Art Walk on Union is hosted by Cabarrus Arts Council and the City of Concord.

