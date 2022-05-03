Artist uncovers unexpected beauty in the ordinary

When I asked our curator months ago what kind of artwork Anne Pell Harkness would be exhibiting in her upcoming solo show in The Galleries, I was surprised when she said Anne painted everyday subjects like telephone poles and chairs. I'll admit I wondered how she could make them interesting to look at for longer than a glance.

I got my answer a few weeks later when a small van pulled up to the arts council and the petite driver flung open the side door and began doling out oil paintings of all sizes to the assembly line of staff leading into The Galleries. I saw glimpses of telephone polls and chairs like I'd never seen them before - not as mundane everyday objects in life, but as captivating, imaginative and interesting creations.

Anne excels at finding the beauty in subjects others might find plain or ordinary. A North Carolina native, her work has appeared in national and international shows, galleries and museums, and she's been featured in American Art Collector Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine, International Artist Magazine. Her use of lines, shapes and colors hint at her former career as a graphic design director in NYC, but she'll tell you there's more to her process than a practical and applied know-how.

"Great art is more than just technical skill," said Harkness. "It has to draw the viewer in, tell a story, or emote a feeling we want to keep experiencing."

We invite you to see this extraordinary exhibition, which runs May 4 - July 16.

Want to go?

Exhibition: Anne Pell Harkness - Let There Be Music

Thursday, May 4 - Saturday, July 16

Opening Reception:

Thursday, May 4, 5-7 p.m.

Meet the artist in The Galleries; cash bar

Curator's Exhibition Tour

Friday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Go behind-the-scenes to learn about the artwork in Anne Pell Harkness - Let There Be Music

All events are free and open to the public. The Galleries are located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. This exhibition is sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. For more information visit www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (May 4 -7)

Homeschool Hub – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday, May 4, 1 p.m. Join other homeschool students in exploring stories, arts, and sciences through interactive activities. Recommended for ages 6-11; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/homeschool-hub-con-9/.

May the Fourth Be With You – Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland – Wednesday, May 4, 4-6 p.m. Bring balance to the force by joining for an afternoon of creativity. Craft an R2D2, build with Legos, and share your own Star Wars story. Drop in. Recommended for families; Event is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/may-the-4th-be-with-you-mid/.

Spring Crafternoon – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Thursday, May 5, 3 & 4 p.m. Enjoy a cheery afternoon of celebrating the season with crafts for the whole family! Recommended for families; Registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. To view the full schedule and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/spring-crafternoon-har-1/.

Opening Reception for Anne Pell Harkness – Let There Be Music – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. Be among the first to view the new exhibition and meet the artist. Cash bar available. Anne Pell Harkness: Let There be Music is sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation. Recommended for adults; Cost is free. https://fb.me/e/50G6CN9ps.

Artist Talk: Anne Pell Harkness – Friday, May 6, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Artist Anne Pell Harkness shares insight and behind-the-scenes stories for her solo exhibition. Recommended for adults; Cost is free; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. For more information, visit cabarrusartscouncil.org.

2022 North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival – Friday, May 6, 3 p.m. - Saturday, May 7, 11 p.m. An amazing day of local craft beer and live music and it all takes place on a non-profit historic site and farm just minutes outside of Charlotte in Huntersville, NC. Recommended for families; tickets start at $8. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival Tickets, Fri, May 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. | Eventbrite.

Hippie Fest – Saturday, May 7, 12 p.m. - Sunday May 8, 7 p.m. Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival where people of all ages gather to celebrate peace, love, and all things groovy! Recommended for families; tickets are $15. Rowan County Fairground, 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury. For more information and to purchase tickets, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hippie-fest-north-carolina-tickets-148690751039?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Next Week (May 8 - 14)

Adult Sensory Program – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Monday, May 9, 10 a.m. Adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory integration issues, and other developmental disabilities and their caretakers are invited to this sensory program. Full of stories, crafts, and activities, this program will create a great opportunity to meet friends and engage in the community. Recommended for adults; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/adult-sensory-program-con-23/.

Mural Viewing – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday, May 11, 3-3:30 p.m. Join the Concord library for an opportunity to see and discuss the 1941 mural depicting scenes from Cabarrus County history. Recommended for all ages; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/mural-viewing-con-4/.

The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12 - 22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).

Rockin’ The Burg – REV ON “Foreigner Experience” - Saturday, May 14, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see (1) Rockin' The Burg - REV ON "Foreigner Experience" | Facebook.

Upcoming

Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay .

Movie Music & More – Piedmont Prime Time Community Band – Sunday, May 22, 4 p.m. This concert will feature familiar music from the movies and celebrates John Williams' 90th birthday. Selections include music from James Bond, Star Trek, Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Wizard of OZ, and more favorites. McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Recommended for families; Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Fulltime Funkytown Welcome Event – Monday, May 23, 6-8 p.m. Join Fulltime Funkytown at Southern Strain Brewing to learn more about this new arts nonprofit and its exciting upcoming project to advance public art in Concord. Recommended for adults; entry is free. Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001, Concord. For more information, see Fulltime Funkytown 501c3 Welcome Event Tickets, Mon, May 23, at 6 p.m. | Eventbrite.

Sing for Spring - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary: Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. Accompanied by West Cabarrus Highschool, the Piedmont Choral Society will perform a collection of patriotic songs during this afternoon of music, refreshments, and support-raising for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Recommended for families; admission is free. Frank Liske Park Amphitheater, 4001 Stough Rd, Concord. This event is sponsored by Shoe Show, Inc.

Breakfast for the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives. It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27 at 7:30 am at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Register TODAY by emailing ruby@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Interested in becoming a Table Host? Email Lisa@cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Summer Concert Series – Don Felder of the Eagles – Saturday, June 4, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2493/mctl/EventDetails.

Rockin’ The Burg – Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - Saturday, June 11, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/7062234110518665/.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 13 – Friday, June 17, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Summer Concert Series – Air Supply – Saturday, June 25, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2501/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Summer Concert Series – Charlotte Symphony – Friday, July 1, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2502/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, July 16, 7-10p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2507/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, August 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, August 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, September 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, October 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Ongoing

Exhibition: Anne Pell Harkness – Let There Be Music – Thursday, May 5 – July 16, Open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. A solo exhibition featuring the work of Anne Pell Harkness, who uses the elements of line, shape and color to support her design focus. Recommended for everyone; Cost is free; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord Cabarrusartscouncil.org. Sponsored by the Hilliard Foundation.

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org