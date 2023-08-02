The arts community is alive and well in Cabarrus County. Whether you like listening to music, going to the theater or producing art yourself there is something for just about everyone.

This week’s arts calendar is filled with opportunities.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week! (Today – Aug. 6)

Bright Star Theatre Presents Jackie Robinson —Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to noon. This biographical tale follows the life of Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to cross the color lines in the Major Leagues. A real-life hero and a tribute to the power of persistence and determination in the face of adversity, see why Jackie Robinson has inspired so many people both in and out of sports! Ages 6-11; free; no registrations required; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bright-star-theatre-jackie-robinson-kan/

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 4297 C Hwy. 24/27 E., Midland Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bright-star-theatre-mid/

Thursday, Aug. 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 27 Union St., Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bright-star-theatre-con/

Kindness Rock Painting — Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3-4 p.m. Come join us for an evening of Rock Painting. Expect to create an inspiring piece of artwork to spread within the community to encourage and uplift one another. Ages 12-18; no registration required; free; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kindness-rock-painting-kan/

Next week! (Aug. 7–13)

Fiber Art Magic: Wool Felted Soap — Monday, Aug. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Make magic with fiber! Learn how to felt wool quickly using a fun wet felting method and a needle felting method. We will create a soap loofah bar that’s both practical and pretty. Ages 18 and older; free; no registration required; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/fiber-art-magic-wool-felted-soap-kan/

Crochet Granny Squares — Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4-5:30 p.m. Come join us in learning how to make a classic granny square! Ages 12-18; free; no registration required; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crochet-granny-squares-kan/

Force of Nature: Opening Reception — Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Humans are a part of nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place — and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners — and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All ages; no registration; free; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Beginning Pastels with Malia — Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for beginning pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition; adult class; registration required; some supplies needed; Cost $50 (CAG members), $55 (non-CAG members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Stories Under the Stars: Dana Hill – Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-8 p.m. North Carolina magician Dana Hill presents a fun-filled, family-friendly magic show filled with laughter! Prepare to be amazed! All ages; free; no registration; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stories-under-the-stars-dana-hill-kan/

Epoxy Resin with Mahnaz — Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m. Mahmaz’s Resin Art classes at the CAG are quite popular so we have asked her to share with us the world of Epoxy Resin. She will discuss the basics and review the endless possibilities of this kind of art; everything from home décor to 3-D art or even jewelry! In recent years, resin art has soared in popularity and has become a true obsession for contemporary artists and designers, as well as for crafters and DIY hobbyists. Ages 18 and older; free; no registration; 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Cent and Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/news—events.html

Upcoming!

Freeform Resin Class — Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m. Mahnez, a popular instructor at CAG will be back in August to help you create a custom piece with Resin Art to decorate your home. The process is fun and every project will be unique. Class will begin with Mahnez explaining the resin process. Once everything is prepared, the fun starts with pouring the resin on your piece to make your design. Ages 18 and older; registration required; $45 CAG members, $55 non-CAG members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive. To register, email aloranbyalora@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Force of Nature: Exhibition Orientation — Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. Humans are a part of nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners — and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All ages; no registration; free; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Cabarrus Arts Council Volunteer Opportunity Fair — Saturday Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council wants the community to be involved in our programs! Make new friends and learn more about the inner workings of an arts organization by becoming an arts council volunteer. We consider our volunteers essential members of the arts council team, and we are always pleased to see new faces. Coffee and snacks will be provided; free; no registration required; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/community/get-involved

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.; closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation — North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives — Every second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every second Saturday starting July 8 for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; no registration; free; coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists