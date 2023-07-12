LIM|NAL, the current exhibition for the Cabarrus Arts Council, is more than 2D and 3D works. This week LIM|NAL takes to the stage.

Musicians, rappers, dancers and wordsmiths take to the Davis Theatre stage at 7 p.m. the performance is free but registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/liminal-performance-tickets-649079433057

This Week! (July 10 –16)

Don’t Go Making My Heart – Monday, July 10, 6-7 p.m. Don’t Go Making My Heart! Join us in making a macramé heart wall hanging. All supplies provided. Program attendance is limited based on provided supplies. Ages 18 and older; No Registration; FREE; 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/macra me-wall-hanging-har/

Bad Art Night – Thursday, July 13, 5-6 p.m. Ready to make a disaster piece? Use a random assortment of supplies to create the worst piece of art that you can, be it a painting, a sculpture, or something else entirely! The worst art wins and the winners will receive a trophy. Ages 12-18; FREE; No Registration Required; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bad-art-night-mid/

Liminal: Stage Performance – Thursday, July 13, 7-9 p.m. Creative expression takes many forms. To explore this, LIM|NAL will not only celebrate our local 2D & 3D creatives but also those on the performance front. You’ll be introduced to our local musicians, spoken word and rap artists, interpretive dancers, and more! Free, All Ages, Registration Required;65 Union Street South, The Davis Theatre, Cabarrus Arts Council. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/liminal-per formance-tickets-649079433057

Caffeinate with Creatives – Every Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every second Saturday starting July 8 for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; No Registration; FREE, Coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-lo cal-artists

July Crafternoon – Friday, July 14, 3-4 p.m. Stop by to create an adorable light-up firefly craft that will be the perfect addition to your next campout! Ages 6-11; FREE; No Registration Required; 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/july-crafternoon-mtp/

Adult DIY Tie-Dye Bags – Friday, July 14, 4-5 p.m. Jazz up your style with a groovy tie-dye bag! All supplies provided. Ages 18 and up; FREE; Registration required; 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/adult-diy-tie-dye-bags-har/

Next Week! (July 17—23)

Crotchet 101 – Monday, July 17, 3-4 p.m. Curious about crochet? Come lean the basics of crochet: how to create a slip knot, chain, single crochet, half-double crochet, and more! Beginners welcome! Ages 13 and up; Registration required; FREE; All supplies provided; 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crochet-101-har-2/

All Together Now Guided Paint by Number – Monday, July 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Anyone can paint a masterpiece if you take it step by step! We’ll create a work of art featuring cute, stylized dogs. Ages 18 and up; Limited spaces available; no registration; FREE; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidy nix.net/event/all-together-now-guided-paint-by-number-kan/

Number Drummer – Tuesday, July 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Number Drummer Live is a one-of-a-kind interactive production where the entire audience “drums” up math to create a spectacular rhythmic performance. Experience math through beat, rhythm, timbre, dynamics, tempo, form and more. Ages 6-11; No Registration Required; FREE; 201 Sim Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsi dynix.net/event/number-drum mer-har-2/2023-07-18/1/

Kindness Rock Painting – Tuesday, July 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Come join us for an evening of Rock Painting. Expect to create an inspiring piece of artwork to spread within the community to encourage and uplift one another. Ages 12-18; Registration Required; FREE; 27 Union St., Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kindness-rock-painting-con/

Number Drummer – Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Number Drummer Live is a one-of-a-kind interactive production where the entire audience “drums” up math to create a spectacular rhythmic performance. Experience math through beat, rhythm, timbre, dynamics, tempo, form and more. Ages 6-11; No Registration Required; FREE; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/number-drummer-kan/

Number Drummer – Wednesday, July 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m.. Number Drummer Live is a one-of-a-kind interactive production where the entire audience “drums” up math to create a spectacular rhythmic performance. Experience math through beat, rhythm, timbre, dynamics, tempo, form and more. Ages 6-11; No Registration Required; FREE; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/number-drummer-mid/

Season Ticket Release Party – Thursday, July 20, 6:30-9 p.m. The wait is over! Your first chance to learn about the upcoming season and secure your seats is almost here! 2022-23 season ticket holders AND anyone wishing to become a new season ticket holder are invited to join us in the Davis Theatre for the 2023-24 Season Ticket Release Party! All Ages; FREE; Beverages available for purchase; No Registration Required; 65 Union St. S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For More information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-davis-theatre-experience

Upcoming!

Wildflower Tales of the Trail Part 1 – Monday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG this summer. The first class in her garden series will take you on a Wildflower walk with Susan through the woods! Let’s stitch flowers to make a creative journal with little facts and quotes about each of the flowers. Please join Susan for this creative journey! Ages 15 and older; Registration Required; Materials Cost $15.00/$30.00; Class Cost: $50 CAG members, $60 non-CAG members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive, LL102 or Greenway Gallery. To Register or find more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html.

Force of Nature: Reception – Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place — and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners — and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Beginning Pastels with Malia – Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for Beginning Pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition. Adult Class; Registration Required; Some Supplies Needed; Cost $50.00 (CAG Members) $55.00 (Non-CAG Members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Freeform Resin Class – Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m. Mahnez, a popular instructor at CAG will be back in August to help you create a custom piece with Resin Art to decorate your home. The process is fun and every project will be unique. Class will begin with Mahnez explaining the resin process. Once everything is prepared, the fun starts with pouring the resin on your piece to make your design. Ages 18 and up; Registration Required; $45.00 CAG Members, $55.00 Non-CAG Members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive. To register, email aloranbyalora@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends and family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation — North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day—Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

