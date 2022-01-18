Arts Council announces 12 grant recipients

The Cabarrus Arts Council is proud to announce its 2021-2022 Grassroots Grant recipients. These 12 organizations bring much joy to our community. In the coming weeks we’ll learn more about each one of them. Stay tuned.
Grassroots Grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, and in Cabarrus County, through the Hayes Charitable Trust as well.
Grassroots Grant Recipients 2021-2022
NC Arts Council and Hayes Charitable Trust grants
Cabarrus Art Guild/Arts Classes $2,000
ClearWater Arts Center and Studios/Virtual Tour for Community $4,234
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame/Operational Costs $5,000
Old Courthouse Theatre/Operational Costs $4,000
Piedmont Primetime Community Band/Expand diversity of Music Library $1,000
Southern Piedmont Woodturners Association/Educational Workshops $4,000
City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation/ Summer Concert Series $10,000
Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County/ Children’s Music Lessons $5,000
Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County/ Interlude Music Program $2,700
Logan Community Day Care Association/ Children’s Music Lessons $3,000
Multi-Cultural Community Student Union/Community Band $5,000
Town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation/ Rockin’ the Burg Summer Concert Series $5,000
This Week (Jan. 19-23)
Kid Krafters - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m. Brrrr, it’s cold out there! Come to the library and perfect your “sculpture skills” by creating a miniature polar animal out of airdry clay. Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Homeschool Hub: ArtVenture - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. Join other homeschool students as we explore stories, arts, and sciences through interactive activities. Each month, we’ll discover two artists who had similar styles, then create art of our own! Registration required. Recommended for ages 6-11, registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Homeschool Hub: ArtVenture* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Winter Wonderland Crafternoon - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. & 4 p.m. Get creative and warm up with our wintry crafts for the whole family! Please only register for one session. Registration opens two weeks before the program date. Recommended for families; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Winter Wonderland Crafternoon* (HAR) (activecalendar.com) and click on “View Full Schedule” to select a time.
Crafters Unite - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, Jan. 22, 3 - 4 p.m. Gather with other crafters as we work on a variety of useful and decorative crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration required. Recommended for ages 13 and up; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers - Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, Jan. 22, 4-5 p.m. Whether you are a human, a penguin, or a polar bear, we all need to stay warm in winter’s icy blast! How do we do it? Join us for wintery science and art activities to celebrate adaptations for life in extreme weather. Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (Jan. 24-30)
Woven Knotwork Coaster - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, 6- 7 p.m. Create a beautiful and practical coaster in the ancient style of woven knotwork. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Woven Knotwork Coaster* (KAN) (activecalendar.com)
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Practical Origami - Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant - Saturday, Jan. 29, 2- 3 p.m. Make organizational containers, gift boxes, and custom cards just by folding paper! Recommended for ages 10-18; registration is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see Library System - Practical Origami (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Upcoming
Jim Avett - Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett travels the country, sharing beloved gospel and country songs. Father of Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers, Jim’s original ballads often serve as anecdotes from his family life in the south. Tickets: $25 https://bit.ly/javett; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC 28026
Nana Does Vegas - Old Courthouse Theatre - Feb. 17-27. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for a show... What could possibly go wrong? Everything! If you liked Nana’s Naughty Knickers, you’ll love Nana Does Vegas! Recommended for families; adult tickets cost $21.40. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to select a showing, see OCT (arts-people.com).
The 2022 N.C. Black Heritage Festival - Feb. 19, 1- 5 p.m. The 2022 Queen City Black Heritage Festival themed "Past, Present, & Future" will feature 40 black owned companies. Attendees can expect crafts, culture, art, games, performances, COVID-19 vaccines, information and more. Free giveaways, discounts, coupons, and kids activities make the vendor shopping experience like none other. Cabarrus Arena & Events, 4751 North Carolina 49, Gold Hall, Concord. For more information, visit 2022 N.C. Black Heritage Festival Tickets, Sat, Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1- 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After school and adult art classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
