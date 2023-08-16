Arts & Science Council is accepting applications for Artist Support Grants for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is encouraging Cabarrus creatives to apply. Learn more and apply: bit.ly/45hKPak

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarru sartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week! (Today – Aug. 20)

Kid Krafters – Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to make a movie? You can get close with a classic flip book! Join us as we learn how flip books work and then make your own. Ages 7-11; free; no registration required; 27 Union St.; Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabar rus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kid-krafters-con-6/

Force of Nature: Exhibition Orientation — Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place — and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners — and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All ages; no registration; free; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabar rusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Freeform Resin Class — Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m. Mahnez, a popular instructor at CAG will be back in August to help you create a custom piece with Resin Art to decorate your home. The process is fun, and every project will be unique. Class will begin with Mahnez explaining the resin process. Once everything is prepared, the fun starts with pouring the resin on your piece to make your design. Ages 18 and older; registration required; $45 CAG members, $55 non-CAG members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive. To register, email aloranbyalora@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Next Week! (Aug. 21 – 27)

Mindful Movement — Friday, Aug. 25, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver; free; no registration required; 27 Union St.; Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidy nix.net/event/mindful-movement-con-3/2023-08-25/

Adult DIY Paint Stick Photo Frame — Friday, Aug. 25, 4-5 p.m. Create your own beautiful paint stick frame, perfect for showcasing your favorite photos or notes! All supplies provided. Adult; free; registration is required; 201 Sims Parkway; Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/harrisburg-adult-diy-paint-stick-photo-frame-har/

Cabarrus Arts Council Volunteer Opportunity Fair — Saturday Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council wants the community to be involved in our programs! Make new friends and learn more about the inner workings of an arts organization by becoming an arts council volunteer. We consider our volunteers essential members of the arts council team, and we are always pleased to see new faces. Coffee and snacks will be provided; free; no registration required; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/community/get-involved

Upcoming

Octopus Garden — Thursday Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG. The second in her garden series is called “Octopus Garden”. These little art quilts are very whimsical, and you’ll think you’re in the Octopus Garden just swimming around! A sewing machine is not needed for class. Ages 15+; Class cost is $50 CAG members, $60 non-CAG members; materials cost: the pattern for the class is $15 and kits with supplies and the pattern will be available at $30 which is payable in the class; pre-payment and pre-registration are required before class. A supply list is provided when you register. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive; Studio LL102 or Greenway Gallery. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html to register: Please go to Susan’s website at https://www.susaned monsondesigns.com/ to register. Click on “Shop” and select Video Classes. Do not worry, this is an in-person class.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation – North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives — Every Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every second Saturday starting July 8 for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; no registration; free, coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists