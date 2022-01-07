As benefits change, households have other options for help

Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs that provide financial support for energy and water bill payments.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are federally funded and open to all eligible residents. The one-time help provides payment directly to the utility provider.

Officials believe there is a greater need for these programs as families adjust to changes in the State of North Carolina’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) allotments. Beginning in February, FNS benefits will return to levels based on eligibility guidelines.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program

Households in Cabarrus County can apply for help covering the cost of heating their homes through March 31, 2022.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides eligible households with a one-time payment to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of heating during the winter months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500.

To be eligible, a person must: