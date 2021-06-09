As landfill inches toward capacity, city explains importance of waste reduction

"We need to make less trash," she said. "We need to repair things that we can. We need to make use of our local second-hand stores. Not only do we need to donate, but we need to shop their as well to close the loop."

One way to limit food waste is to start composting, which is a way to recycle plant and food waste.

"It is a cool way to keep food waste out of the landfill," Smith-Thompson said. "It involves mixing up household vegetable scraps, paper and yard waste and letting it rot."

This can later be used in soil to help things grow. And composting can happen year round. The fall has an ample supply of leaves, the spring and summer time supplies grass clippings and food scrapes are year-round.

Reusing and repurposing is the next best way to limit waste. This is where second-hand stores come in. If an item no longer has use in a home but it can still be useful, sending it to a place like goodwill where it can get a second life is a perfect way to reuse, Smith-Thompson said.

"Having the mindset of, do I need to throw this away or can I repurpose it? Can I donate it?" she said.