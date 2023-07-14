Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki has announced the following personnel appointments which were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday, July 10.

Heather "Beth" White, Instructional Lead Techer at W.M. Irvin Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary School replacing Donna Hamiltion, who has transferred to W.M. Irvin Elementary School.

White began her educational career in 2009 before starting with Cabarrus County Schools in 2014 as a teacher at Wolf Meadow Elementary School. She has served as a leader of a professional learning community, a lead mentor, and completed the CCS Teacher Leader Cohort. She completed her principal internship at Wolf Meadow.

White holds a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University and a master's degree from Western Governors University.

Brandi Gray, teacher and principal intern at W.R. Odell Primary School, has been named assistant principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary School in a position created by the school's growth.

Gray began her educational career in 2003. Prior to serving at Odell Primary, she also taught at Wolf Meadow Elementary for six years. Brandi has served as chair of the school improvement team, a professional learning community leader, and has assisted with MTSS student support processes.

Gray holds a bachelor's degree from Pfeiffer University and a master's degree from Western Carolina University.