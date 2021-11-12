Atrium Cabarrus' Veteran Recognition Program flourishes

CONCORD — It has been almost two years since Atrium Health Cabarrus started its Veterans Recognition Program, and despite setbacks due to the pandemic, it has flourished.
The program recognizes veterans by gifting them a bag with items that will make their stay in the hospital a but more comfortable: like a blanket, travel mug, playing cards, sunglasses and colored pencils and other items. A small flag is also placed on their room door to let other staff members know a veteran occupies the room.
The program was made official January 2020 when the Brad Keselowski Checkered Flag Foundation gave a $43,659.96 grant to the hospital to start the program.
Since then, the foundation has continued its support with a $114,350 grant to the hospital this past July.
And the program was definitely in need of it.
When the recognition program first kicked off, its momentum slowed down. For several months in 2020, patient stays and even surgeries were postponed if possible, due to concerns over the pandemic. There was also a large group of patients that chose to postpone visits out of caution, so the amount of hospital traffic, for those not affected by COVID-19, was relatively low.
But the program was still implemented with a full team and 247 veteran bags were delivered in 2020.
But as of Veterans Day, the team has given out over 600 bags in 2021.
Penny Dorton, a member of the delivery team, said that giving a bag is the highlight in her day.
"For me, it is one of the bright spots in my day to actually deliver the veterans bag," she explained. "Sometimes for veterans, this is the first time someone has actually recognized their service. We have had some become very tearful at receiving the bags. We always give the history of the bag when we talk with patients.
The idea came from ICU nurse Carmen Frutig who was inspired by a former patient.
She cared for an Air Force veteran who passed away. The veteran was an organ donor and she wanted to honor him in some way before his body went into surgery. But the hospital didn't have a policy on how to honor veterans in that situation. She and the other co-workers went to the hospital’s gift shop and got a flag charm. She and coworkers lined up down the hall to honor his service as his body was led to the operating room.
After that experience, she started a small "Honor Box" in the ICU that held cards and other small items to give to veterans when they were admitted.
Her idea was then used to create the Veterans Recognition program. She also helped stated the "Code Honor", which is a policy started in the summer of 2020, where trained staff members unfold and lay a flag over a veteran who passes away in the hospital.
Frutig was later recognized for her with a nomination for Atrium Health's Pinnacle Award, the highest honor Atrium gives for making an impact on coworkers, patients and the community.
The recognition team uses a database that identifies the veterans admitted to the hospital, teams are then sent out to each department to delivery bags. While a veteran is admitted, a team member will ask if they are a veteran and mark their answer.
There is one catch with the database, veterans self-identify, meaning, if a veteran doesn't identify themselves, they might not get a bag. It also means that some veterans who end up having more than one stay in the hospital receive multiple bags. But Dorton said she would rather give out too many bags than too few. And the program definitely meets its goal, making veterans feel recognized.
"I have heard a lot of things in the community in regard to the veterans program," Dorton said, "and a lot of our veterans will connect us with other resources too and let us know."
Liz D'Amato, another team member said the bag is sometimes the first recognition of service for a veteran.
"I had one veteran, he was a Vietnam veteran, and he shared that this was the first recognition he had ever received for his service. And I told him it shouldn't be that way, but I was glad for the opportunity to recognize him," she said. "We haven't had anyone that is unappreciative. Everybody has their own story to tell, but it is just something that touches you. Until you are there to see it first hand, it is hard to put into words, but it is wonderful."
Some departments keep extra bags on hand for when veterans later identify themselves.
As for where the program will go from here, it is currently focused on the hospital's in-patient care. But their may be room for growth. D'Amato said she would like to see the program have an adapted extension into outpatient care as well.