Atrium Cabarrus' Veteran Recognition Program flourishes

Frutig was later recognized for her with a nomination for Atrium Health's Pinnacle Award, the highest honor Atrium gives for making an impact on coworkers, patients and the community.

The recognition team uses a database that identifies the veterans admitted to the hospital, teams are then sent out to each department to delivery bags. While a veteran is admitted, a team member will ask if they are a veteran and mark their answer.

There is one catch with the database, veterans self-identify, meaning, if a veteran doesn't identify themselves, they might not get a bag. It also means that some veterans who end up having more than one stay in the hospital receive multiple bags. But Dorton said she would rather give out too many bags than too few. And the program definitely meets its goal, making veterans feel recognized.

"I have heard a lot of things in the community in regard to the veterans program," Dorton said, "and a lot of our veterans will connect us with other resources too and let us know."

Liz D'Amato, another team member said the bag is sometimes the first recognition of service for a veteran.