Atrium gives families Halloween safety tips and tricks

It won't be long before costume-clad and expectant trick-or-treaters will ring doorbells across the county.

Halloween is this upcoming Monday and, by the look of decorations on Union Street, the county is in for a creeptastic time.

Safety

To prepare a safe Halloween experience, Atrium Health has provided a list of safety tips for trick-or-treaters, their chaperones and others who will be out that spooky night.

For chaperones

Atrium's list suggests chaperoning kids under the age of 12 while trick-or-treating. Teens, who are 13 years old and up, should make regular check-ins with their parents or guardians. The list also adds that teens on their own should stick to visiting nearby and well-known neighborhoods. Chaperones should remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks after looking left, right and left again.

Check a child’s trick-or-treat bag for any candy that appears to be tampered with, and the list suggests staying away from homemade goods. Throw away any unsealed treats.

For trick-or-treaters

Whether dressing up as a knightess, superhero or ghoul, it's important to choose a costume that fits properly to prevent trips and falls. Atrium's list even suggests using face paint instead of masks, which can limit a child’s vision. While making the journey for sweet — or sour — treats, always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

And since the way can be dark and dreary, carry a glow stick, use a flashlight or wear reflective tape and stickers on bags and costumes. Wearing light colored clothing also helps drivers see trick-or-treaters better.

For those out and about

It's the time of year where kids huddle together in the hunt for free candy. That can cause a lot of excitement, and trick-or-treaters may dart into the street.

While driving, keep headlights on, slow down and be alert.

Candy

On the topic of candy, each gargoyle and prince may have different food allergies.

According to Dr. Ekta Shah, medical director and pediatric allergist with Atrium Health Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, food allergies affect one in 13 children in the U.S.

“They’re not simply food preferences and can make children very sick,” Shah said. “For kids with food allergies, Halloween can be difficult. Some of the most common food allergens – nuts, milk and eggs – are found in many Halloween candies.”

Trick-or-treaters with food allergies who can't read food labels yet should go with a chaperone who can check for allergens. It's also important to keep a child's auto-injectable epinephrine with them while they're out.

Read ingredient labels carefully, and if they aren't available, ask to check the larger bag the candies came in or look up the ingredients on the candy manufacturer’s website. Some mini candies can be processed differently from regular size candy, so Shah suggests checking for potential allergens or cross-contamination. Also look for disclaimers about candy that may contain peanuts or other food allergens.

For those looking to hand out allergy-friendly treats to kids, Atrium suggests putting out non-food items like glow sticks, pencils, stamps or stickers. According to Food Allergy Research & Education, putting out a teal pumpkin indicates your house supports including children with food allergies on Halloween by offering non-food treats.

Inclusivity

Every child may want to go trick-or-treating, and it's important to give the best experience for them, according to Division Chief of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics Dr. Yasmin Senturias.

About one in 44 children has been identified with Autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network.

Costumes that may not scare others, may scare those with ASD, Senturias explained.

Wearing a costume can also be difficult for those with ASD. If a child wants to wear a costume, Senturias suggest letting them try it on before Halloween to see how they fare in it, even role play trick-or-treating or show pictures of what to expect.

Tell children with ASD what to expect in advance. Have conversations about loud noises, being touched unexpectedly or scary costumes. If a child is sensitive to noise, Senturias suggests bringing earplugs or any noise-blocking device.

Some children with ASD might prefer to stay home and help give out candy in other ways, like placing candy on the lawn or driveway with a ‘take one’ sign, Senturias said.

Senturias also said children with ASD should try to participate in Halloween while it’s still light outside.

Parents and guardians can also contact their child's pediatrician about what Halloween activities are safe for their child.