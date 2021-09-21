Atrium Health announces new senior vice president, north market president

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has named Roy L. Hawkins Jr. as its new senior vice president and North Market president. Hawkins, whose appointment is effective immediately, will lead operational strategy for Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health University City and the free-standing emergency departments in Huntersville, Harrisburg and Kannapolis.

“Roy has the experience that Atrium Health needs in our North Market,” said Christopher Bowe, Atrium Health group senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Greater Charlotte region, who preceded Hawkins in the role. “His accomplishments with other leading health care services makes him the ideal person to lead and align the hospitals in Cabarrus, Stanly and University City, along with the emergency departments in Huntersville, Harrisburg and Kannapolis.”

“I am excited to join Atrium Health and be part of its ‘for all’ mission,” said Hawkins. “With parts of the market being part of a major city and others being more rural, this role will allow me to apply my experiences to the distinctly different challenges facing each individual hospital, while bringing them into alignment to achieve collective goals and sustain our high-quality care. I’m grateful to become a part of the Atrium Health family.”

