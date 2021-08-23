Atrium Health begins dispensing third COVID shots to immunocompromised

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 — To provide greater protection against the COVID-19 Delta variant, Atrium Health is now offering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to those with compromised immune systems. Data has not yet revealed if those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would benefit from a second dose.

Atrium Health facilities throughout the Charlotte metro area are offering the vaccines, making it possible to find a convenient location. Appointments to receive a third dose at an Atrium Health facility may be made by visiting AtriumHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine or by calling 704-468-8888.

The brand of a patient’s third dose should match the brand of the two previous doses the person received.

To avoid bringing immunocompromised people into large gatherings, Atrium Health will not be hosting mass vaccination clinics to distribute these third-dose vaccines.

As with the first doses of the COVID vaccines, these shots will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.