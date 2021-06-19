Atrium Health Cabarrus, Keselowski team up for veterans program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through the Atrium Health Cabarrus Veterans Recognition Program, the veteran patient experiences a special welcome upon hospital admission as well as recognition and appreciation for their sacrificial service during their hospital stay. Veterans are provided with a special “Welcome Kit” along with an American flag being placed outside their door and on their bed during their stay.

In addition, our veteran patients are honored and recognized with the “Code Honor” protocol upon their passing in the hospital. Code Honor provides an honorable “discharge” from the hospital upon a veteran’s death by draping the stretcher with the American flag and having the veteran and their family escorted by security from the deceased veteran’s room. “Code Honor” will not only show Atrium Health Cabarrus’s respect for the veteran, but for the veteran’s family.

The first year of the Veterans Recognition Program was a huge success by providing over five hundred welcome kits to date for patients. We have also held four “Code Honor” protocols for our veterans who passed away since the program’s inception. One veteran patient recently shared, “As a patient, I have never been treated with the care and respect I received at Atrium Health Cabarrus. I was treated like a hero because I am a veteran. During everyday visits from doctors and nurses, I was told "Thank you for your service. "