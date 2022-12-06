Atrium Health Cabarrus one of six Atrium hospitals to be named best hospitals for Maternity

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Union and Atrium Health University City are being recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their annual recognition for “Best Maternity Hospitals.”

All six hospitals are classified as “High Performing” – which is the highest level of achievement possible this year – and considered by U.S. News among the best maternity hospitals in the nation. Atrium Health also recently had four hospitals named to Newsweek’s America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 making it the most recognized system for high-quality maternity care in the Charlotte region.

To be recognized as high performing by U.S. News, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Union and Atrium Health University City had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates. Atrium Health’s six recognized hospitals are among only 21 in the state of North Carolina to receive the distinguished high performing designation.

“We are delighted to have six hospitals on U.S. News & World Report’s list of ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ and to be included among the best-of-the-best for maternity care,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, enterprise deputy chief physician executive and Atrium Health Women’s Care enterprise service line leader. “Our outstanding women’s care teams are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for new moms. This award will help expecting families make informed choices – to reassure them they can receive the highest-quality care for their maternity needs at Atrium Health hospitals.”

Atrium Health Women’s Care prides itself on personalized attention and has the unique privilege of meeting the needs of women where they are in each phase of their life. From general gynecologic care to obstetrics and postpartum support, Atrium Health provides patients with expert care close to home, along with a connection to its specialty services in maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, reproductive endocrinology, pelvic health and many others.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby into the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Min Hee Seo, senior health data scientist at U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among others.

Atrium Health is also home to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, named a U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” for 15 consecutive years – making Atrium Health the best choice for moms and babies.