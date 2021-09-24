Atrium Health Cabarrus to expand in $47 million project, add floor and 30 beds

CABARRUS COUNTY — Atrium Health has proposed a $47 million project to add a fifth floor and 30 beds to its Cabarrus County Heart and Vascular Tower by 2025.
The 2021 State Medical Facilities Plan identified the need for 22 more acute care beds in in the county. Atrium Health is the only The only acute care hospital in the county and adding medical and surgical beds will help meet the future needs of the hospital, Atrium Media Relations' Dan Fogleman wrote in an email.
"Given the significant growth and aging of the population in that area and our current and projected utilization levels, this project helps ensure that Atrium Health Cabarrus's acute care bed capacity is sufficient to meet the needs of its patients in the coming years and to sustain its high quality health care delivery," Fogleman wrote.
The Charlotte Business Journal first reported this week that Atrium Health submitted an application to the NC Division of Health Service Regulation in August. Atrium Health proposed to add an additional floor to the top of the heart and vascular tower. The floor will accommodate 30 beds for general medical and surgical care, which will be facilitated by the certificate of need. The beds will be made up of 22 new beds plus eight relocated from the Hayes Family Center.
The new floor will add 28,426 square feet to the tower. This will add one additional floor to the top of the existing tower.
Construction is expected to begin March 2023.
When it opened August 2019, the heart and vascular tower increased access to specialized care for patients across the region. The $115.2 million tower houses Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute services and interventional radiology services, catheterization labs, electrophysiology labs, pre-and-post op care services, and a cardiovascular intensive care unit.
Atrium Health Cabarrus is currently licensed for 457 total beds: 447 acute care beds and 10 psychiatric beds. If the proposed project is approved, the hospital will have 469 acute care beds plus 10 psychiatric beds for a total of 479 beds.
The decision date for the project proposal is set for the end of January 2022.