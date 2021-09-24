Atrium Health Cabarrus to expand in $47 million project, add floor and 30 beds

CABARRUS COUNTY — Atrium Health has proposed a $47 million project to add a fifth floor and 30 beds to its Cabarrus County Heart and Vascular Tower by 2025.

The 2021 State Medical Facilities Plan identified the need for 22 more acute care beds in in the county. Atrium Health is the only The only acute care hospital in the county and adding medical and surgical beds will help meet the future needs of the hospital, Atrium Media Relations' Dan Fogleman wrote in an email.

"Given the significant growth and aging of the population in that area and our current and projected utilization levels, this project helps ensure that Atrium Health Cabarrus's acute care bed capacity is sufficient to meet the needs of its patients in the coming years and to sustain its high quality health care delivery," Fogleman wrote.