Atrium Health doctor named president of American College of Cardiology

CHARLOTTE – The American College of Cardiology (ACC), a prestigious professional organization

representing 56,000 cardiologists and other professionals in cardiovascular care, has selected Dr. B. Hadley Wilson, executive vice chair for Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, to serve as its president in 2023-2024.

An interventional cardiologist and prominent leader in cardiovascular research, Wilson has been caring for patients at Atrium Health for decades. He served as the chief of cardiology for 15 years. Prior to that role, he was director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. For the past decade, he has also served as a clinical professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

“I am excited to lead the American College of Cardiology next year,” said Wilson. “The organization is devoted to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for people world-wide through science and innovation to optimize healthy outcomes. My vision is to further this transformation to provide increased knowledge and value to all our members and their patients.”

The ACC is known and respected as the trusted source of cardiovascular education through its professional meetings, guidelines, publications and knowledge for the entire cardiovascular team. Wilson has previously served in many ACC leadership roles, including secretary of ACC’s Board of Trustees and chair of the College’s Board of Governors, which is a group of cardiovascular leaders representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. uniformed services.

Wilson graduated with honors from Davidson College and Duke University Medical School. He went on to train in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University, where he served as chief resident before his cardiology fellowship.

“It is imperative that we work to reduce cardiovascular disease, which remains the No. 1 killer in the United States and around the world,” said Wilson. “Along the way, as ACC president, I hope to further Atrium Health Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute’s already prominent national reputation as a leader in heart care, and to involve our physicians and cardiovascular team leaders further on the global stage of education and optimal cardiovascular care.”

The ACC leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines for cardiovascular care and bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more information, visit acc.org.