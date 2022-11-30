Atrium Health executive named WomenInc.’s Most Influential Women Executives

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Enterprise Executive Vice President, Chief Integration Officer and System Chief of Staff Carol Lovin has been named one of the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America by WomenInc. in its fall issue.

The esteemed list features women executives, influencers and achievers leading corporate America. In addition to Lovin, this year's list includes an impressive list of female executives from Apple, Progressive Insurance, Citi and other major corporations.

"WomenInc. is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America," said Catrina Young, executive vice president and chief communications officer of WomenInc. magazine. “In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations. These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

As a member of the Atrium Health executive leadership team, Lovin leads both external and internal integration, working to accelerate and strengthen Atrium Health’s alignment and driving value in new partnerships through growth and efficiency synergies. Lovin also co-leads business development with the chief financial officer and, as system chief of staff, integrates the work of the leadership team and the Atrium Health enterprise governance network to achieve Atrium Health’s vision and strategy.

With more than 30 years of experience advancing health care strategy and business development, communications, marketing and operational execution, Lovin joined Atrium Health in 2007.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Carol Lovin to be recognized as part of this outstanding list,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “Carol has made an invaluable contribution to Atrium Health and truly exemplifies our mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all. She has been instrumental to every aspect of our organizational success and strategic direction. I am extremely grateful to have her as part of our leadership team.”

“I am honored and humbled to be mentioned among such an esteemed group of professional women,” said Lovin. “I’ve been privileged to work with and for great leaders at Atrium Health, and throughout my career, that have allowed me to grow and apply my strengths to areas where we could make positive impacts. I consider myself very fortunate to continue doing something I love each day and to receive this high recognition for doing it.”

The publication prescreened more than 500 prospective contenders in diverse fields to assemble its list of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. The selection committee, which includes the WomenInc. editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas, narrowed to the final listing based upon candidates’ exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.