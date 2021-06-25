Atrium Health expands summer food programs to address food insecurity

“Atrium Health is fortunate to have partners across the region, such as Covenant Presbyterian Church, to help deliver fresh, healthy food to the children who need it,” said Asha Rodriguez, vice president and facility executive at Atrium Health - Cabarrus. “In the program’s first four years, nearly 50,000 meals have been served, helping to ensure area children continue to receive balanced nutrition each day, which is essential to promoting growth, cognitive development and healthy eating habits all summer long.”

Atrium Health’s Summer Food Bus will deliver free meals provided by Lincoln County Schools to those age 18 and younger, Monday through Friday, through August 6. Each day, children will receive a to-go bag with their lunch and also breakfast items for the following morning. On Fridays, children will receive meals for the day and additional meals for the weekend.

Atrium Health - Union will help supplement Union County Public Schools’ summer feeding program schedule by providing curbside meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 6 - 9, and also from August 9 - 20.

Stanly County Schools is partnering with Atrium Health to provide meals July 5 - 8, and August 16 - 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of North Second Street and Hawthorne Avenue located on the campus of Atrium Health - Stanly.