Atrium Health experts discuss early stages of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CHARLOTTE — Experts from Atrium Health discussed the beginning of vaccination efforts throughout the health system in a press conference via Zoom on Thursday.
Caitlin Shannon, a Flex Team Pharmacist, Lewis McCurdy, an infectious disease physician, and Kevin Isaacs, Assistant Vice President of the Division of Pharmacy Services, detailed efforts to distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who will be administering vaccinations to front-line workers throughout the area during the call.
Shannon was among the first Atrium Health employees to receive the vaccine and is part of the immunization team, and while it is not yet available for public distribution, she says she is excited to be a part of something bringing hope to a possible beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very happy to be finally turning the corner in this pandemic,” she said. “That we’re finally making some headway and being able to fight back and get immunity to it. It means a lot to me to actually be able to get out there and help knock back the pandemic in a sense. So we’re giving our teammates immunity so they’re available to take care of patients and maybe family members that could be infected. I think it’s important that we immunize our healthcare workers so that they’re there to take care of patients in the future.”
The immunization team is made up of eight groups with six teammates each who are actively going out to the health system and administering the vaccine to frontline workers. After distributing the treatment, the team keeps subjects under observation for 30 minutes to an hour to monitor for side effect which mostly occur during that time.
Side effects have included muscle aches and pains as well as fatigue which Shannon experienced herself when she received her dosage. She said it was less painful than when she got the flu vaccine and it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.
Some allergic reactions due to the vaccine have been reported in places like the United Kingdom and even Alaska, but no such incidences had occurred at the time of the call among those in Atrium Health who have received the vaccine.
“We have a plan in place to observe people after their immunization, we have a plan in place to provide care for them if they were to have side effects from the immunization,” McCurdy said. “And again, just based on the early data I would expect that we would potentially see some of these cases and I think it’s something we all want to keep an eye on to see what the frequency is.”
Shannon’s experience with her initial vaccination was “perfectly fine.” She has more to go through to give a longer term outlook on her experience, but emphasized there was nothing out of the ordinary for her after getting her shot this week.
Atrium Health administered the first 20 doses of the vaccine to teammates Tuesday. An estimated 60 to 70 professional, experienced health care providers have volunteered to be COVID-19 vaccinators in addition to their regular roles at Atrium.
Every employee involved in the COVID-19 vaccination clinics is thoroughly trained in quality and safety measures including the proper storage and handling of the vaccines especially as each one comes with its own attributes and characteristics.
“It’s the very first days but I am super excited that we are finally allowed to distribute a vaccine and have a method of fighting back,” Shannon said.
It is unclear when the vaccine will be available for the general population across the state, but the hope is these first immunizations at Atrium Health will be a step toward widespread distribution in North Carolina.
