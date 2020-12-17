Atrium Health experts discuss early stages of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CHARLOTTE — Experts from Atrium Health discussed the beginning of vaccination efforts throughout the health system in a press conference via Zoom on Thursday.

Caitlin Shannon, a Flex Team Pharmacist, Lewis McCurdy, an infectious disease physician, and Kevin Isaacs, Assistant Vice President of the Division of Pharmacy Services, detailed efforts to distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who will be administering vaccinations to front-line workers throughout the area during the call.

Shannon was among the first Atrium Health employees to receive the vaccine and is part of the immunization team, and while it is not yet available for public distribution, she says she is excited to be a part of something bringing hope to a possible beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very happy to be finally turning the corner in this pandemic,” she said. “That we’re finally making some headway and being able to fight back and get immunity to it. It means a lot to me to actually be able to get out there and help knock back the pandemic in a sense. So we’re giving our teammates immunity so they’re available to take care of patients and maybe family members that could be infected. I think it’s important that we immunize our healthcare workers so that they’re there to take care of patients in the future.”