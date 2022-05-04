Atrium Health honors nurses during National Nurses Week

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health and its more than 70,000 teammates are recognizing nurses and the critical role they play in health care during National Nurses Week.

Nurses aren’t just the person walking you back and taking your vitals before a doctor visit, they are the ones coaching new parents through the first night with a newborn; nurses are the ones holding a hand as a patient wakes up from surgery; they are also the ones comforting a loved one when a patient takes their last breath. Nurses are on the frontlines, in the background, in leadership roles – and more – helping to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all.

“On behalf of Atrium Health, I am extremely grateful for the more than 15,000 nurses at Atrium Health who have been through a time that no one could have ever predicted, pushing them to their physical, emotional and mental limits throughout the pandemic,” said Maureen Swick, enterprise nurse executive and senior vice president of nursing and pharmacy at Atrium Health. “Our nurses continue to show an extraordinary amount of bravery, perseverance and resilience – always guided by care and compassion for our patients. They also support one another in an incredible way.

We must take the time every day, but especially during Nurses Week, to recognize and honor their dedication and commitment. So, if you see a nurse, thank them for all that they do.”

The week-long Nurses Week celebration is recognized nationally, beginning Friday, May 6. It ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the woman affectionately known as the founder of modern nursing who helped revolutionize the field. Nightingale once said, “I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took an excuse.”

Atrium Health has several events planned to thank nurses during Nurses Week. Each facility will plan its own special celebrations with events including meal deliveries, treat baskets, self-care – such as chair massages, award banquets and educational sessions for advancement opportunities.

On behalf of Atrium Health nurses serving in the Greater Charlotte region, Atrium Health Foundation has established the Atrium Health Nursing Fund and Nursing Stars recognition program, both of which support nurses year-round. Charitable gifts made to the fund help advance the nursing profession at Atrium Health through enhanced medical technology, educational resources and professional development opportunities. Donations made at specified levels may be designated to honor individual Atrium Health nurses or nursing teams with special star-shaped pins, which signify nurses' dedication to patient care and professionalism.