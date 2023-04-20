CHARLOTTE — Multiple Advocate Health and Atrium Health leaders have been named to Becker’s Hospital Review annual list of Black Healthcare Leaders to Know 2023.

The list honors Black leaders across the country for their commitment to health care.

“Their viewpoints are crucial to the foundation of organizations, programs and partnerships that foster health equity and inclusion,” the publication stated in a press release. “Diversity in leadership, particularly at the executive level, lends healthcare organizations a broader perspective and a deeper understanding of their clients and employees. Becker’s Healthcare is honored to highlight these leaders, whose work contributes to positive patient experiences and paves the way for the next generation of leaders.”

Atrium Health, which is now part of Charlotte-based Advocate Health, were featured on the esteemed list:

• Eugene Woods, CEO of Advocate Health. Woods led the strategic combination between Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health to create Advocate Health, the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the nation. In his role, he leads 150,000 team members across 67 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations. His initiatives have helped expand the health system's network with strategic partnerships, provide equitable care to patients and increase the number of diverse suppliers and investments in minority-owned businesses. He was vital to the health system's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the system to establish a virtual care platform for COVID-19 patients to receive care from home.

• Jim Dunn, executive vice president, chief People and Culture officer at Advocate Health. Dunn is a preeminent voice leading diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for 150,000 teammates. He leads teams that primarily focus on the engagement and experience of teammates throughout their employment lifecycle, from recruitment through retirement. Mr. Dunn also acts as an executive sponsor for both Atrium Health's Men's Diversity Leadership Network and ASPIRE Women of Color Leadership development academy and helped create African American Women Exemplifying Commitment to Equity and Leadership.

• Delvecchio Finley, president of Atrium Health Navicent. Finley is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of Atrium Health Navicent. He is currently guiding the system through its implementation of new technology platforms and its integration into the new Advocate Health enterprise. He was a key developer of the system's Impact 2025 Strategic Plan priorities, one cornerstone of which is doubling minority supplier spending. He also champions programs that combat health inequity, such as a patient education program focused on reducing readmissions for ailments that disproportionately impact Black individuals.

• Dr. Patrice Walker, chief medical officer at Atrium Health Navicent. Walker was appointed as the organization's first African American, female chief medical officer in 2019. In addition to ensuring the best care for patients, she aims to improve communication between medical staff and administration. Formerly a practicing OB/GYN, Dr. Walker serves today as the chief medical officer and a senior vice president at Atrium Health Navicent where she continues to advocate for diversity and inclusion and contributes to the education and professional development of staff, medical students and residents.

• Dr. Tiffany Victor, vice president of Population Health and Care Management of Greater Charlotte Market of Atrium Health. Victor is responsible for the strategic vision, achievement of goals and execution of tactics related to the successful mission of Atrium Health/Greater Charlotte Market as it concerns the implementation of population health initiatives and care management processes that allow for excellent services. She joined the system in June 2022 and led initiatives such as developing, aligning and executing clinical care management and related services across the market as well as integration harmonization strategies with the Atrium Health Navicent, Atrium Health Floyd and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist markets.

The full list with individual profiles of all recognized leaders can be found at Beckerhospitalreview.com/lists/149-blackhealthcare-leaders-to-know-2023.