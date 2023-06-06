CHARLOTTE – Dr. Declan Walsh, Hemby Family Endowed Chair in Supportive Oncology at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, is set to receive the prestigious 2023 Walther Cancer Foundation Endowed Supportive Oncology Award at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting June 2-6, in Chicago. This esteemed honor recognizes distinguished leaders who have made significant contributions to palliative and supportive oncology care.

As a strong advocate for supportive oncology, Walsh's work has focused on improving the quality of life for cancer patients by managing treatment-related suffering. His pioneering efforts in integrating various supportive services, including palliative medicine, cancer rehabilitation and psycho-oncology into a single department, has markedly transformed cancer patient care.

"In our department, we recognize that every patient is an individual with unique needs and concerns,” said Walsh. “We’ve aimed to create an environment that offers comprehensive support, addressing everything from malnutrition to psycho-oncological needs. This recognition from the Walther Cancer Foundation highlights the significance of our mission, inspiring us to further innovate and enhance patient care."

In 1987, Walsh launched the first palliative care program in the U.S. at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center. There, he developed acute care and home care services to assist patients and their families with decision-making, complication management and symptom control.

His significant work in palliative care served as a springboard to address the more complex challenges faced by cancer patients. By 2017, with support from Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, he created the first-ever department of supportive oncology that integrates services such as rehabilitation, nutrition, surgical oncology prehabilitation and survivorship.

“Dr. Walsh's visionary leadership and dedication to patients' well-being has put Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute on the map as a paragon of integrated cancer care,” said Dr. Ruben A. Mesa, president and executive director of Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Dr. Walsh's research on malnutrition, a pervasive, yet underrecognized problem among cancer patients, is paving the way for more effective interventions to improve patients’ nutritional status.”

At Levine Cancer Institute, patients with cancer undergo comprehensive distress screening at the time of diagnosis, facilitating early intervention and tailored care from specialists within the department of supportive oncology. This proactive approach has enhanced patient outcomes, demonstrating the significant benefits of integrated cancer care.

"Looking toward the future, our goal is to share the lessons we've learned and the model we've created with health care systems, both in the U.S. and globally,” said Walsh. “We want to see this type of comprehensive, supportive care become the standard for cancer treatment worldwide. This award propels us forward in that endeavor."

Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center are poised to play a significant role in the 2023 ASCO conference, where physicians will share groundbreaking research findings on the latest diverse cancer studies, which could lead to improved treatments and enhanced patient care. The involvement of these esteemed institutes underscores Atrium Health’s commitment to advancing cancer care, sharing its knowledge and driving meaningful discussions within the global oncology community.

