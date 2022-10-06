Atrium Health named to Newsweek’s list of the top 100 most loved workplaces for 2022

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, Atrium Health is ranked in Newsweek’s annual Top 100 “Most Loved Workplaces” list. A leading health provider in the U.S., Atrium Health ranked number 67, ahead of common household names like Wynn Resorts, Great Wolf Lodge, Chipotle, Kendra Scott and Kraft Heinz. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company. Atrium Health had previously been a “Certified Most Loved Workplace” by the publication but had never been named as being among the top-ranked companies on this highly regarded list.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“Atrium Health is honored to have achieved this certification,” said Jim Dunn, enterprise executive vice president and chief people and culture officer for Atrium Health. “To hear from our teammates that Atrium Health is a place they love to come to work reflects our commitment to our culture and everyone on our teams throughout the enterprise.”

Atrium Health’s mission — to improve health, elevate hope, and advance healing for all — unites its more than 70,000 employees around a higher purpose, helping inspire everyone from the newest to the longest-tenured teammates within the organization in their daily work. The “for all” words in the mission apply to Atrium Health’s patient care and its approach to teammate work environments. Launched in 2021, Atrium Health’s culture commitments embody teammates’ commitment to work as one team to make great things happen and create a space where all belong — teammates, patients and community members alike — and can be their whole, authentic selves. Further, initiatives, such as open-to-all Courageous Conversations, executive training in racial justice topics and discussion sessions for leaders help Atrium Health teammates consistently embrace the value of differences. The organization recognizes the importance of its workforce, placing teammate well-being and organizational culture, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, on its enterprise strategic plan.

How positive workers feel about their future at their company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels and the level of collaboration were the five critical areas Newsweek measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic — such as return-to-office rules — were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement and satisfaction."

Recently, Atrium Health was also named among Best in State Employers in North Carolina and Georgia by Forbes and a Best Place to Work in U.S. for Women and Diverse Managers by Diversity MBA.