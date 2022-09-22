Atrium Health names endowed chair for George Shinn

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation welcomed George Shinn and his wife, Megan, to Charlotte this week, to celebrate the formal investiture of the George Shinn Endowed Chair in Neurovascular Medicine. Dr. Rahul Karamchandani – stroke medical director and co-director of the cerebrovascular program for Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute – holds the inaugural title, which will be bestowed at a private ceremony.

Shinn is a Kannapolis native who made much of his fortune running business colleges. He later brought the Charlotte Hornets to the area, the first major sports team in the Carolinas. He later broke the hearts of many sports fans by moving the Hornets to New Orleans.

The Shinn’s visit provided an opportunity for for them to experience, first-hand, their investment in the Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute. In October 2020, the George Shinn Foundation announced, virtually, a transformational $7.5 million gift in support of Atrium Health’s stroke network. In recognition, the stroke center was named in George Shinn’s honor.

“It’s a privilege to not only thank the Shinn family in person, but to share the ripple effects of their generosity,” said Dr. Anthony Asher, president of Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute. “The donation from the George Shinn Foundation is providing the extra support the center needs to innovate and enhance its services to provide cutting edge technology and new research opportunities across our network of more than 30 sites, 10 of which are in rural communities,” said Asher.

Since 2020, funds from the Shinn gift have helped provide new, state-of-the art equipment and augmented support services for stroke survivors and their caregivers – such as psychosocial testing and patient and family education – for up to one year after discharge from an acute hospital stay.

An entrepreneur who changed the sports landscape in the Carolinas by founding its first major league franchise, the Charlotte Hornets, George is also a stroke survivor. He was inspired to make one of the first gifts to Giving Hope: The Campaign for Atrium Health, crediting the stroke center at Carolinas Medical Center for saving his life.

"It’s important to our family that patients – regardless of where they live, their ethnicity or their socio-economic status – have access to the very best care possible,” said George Shinn. “This city was supportive of me and my dreams, and now I enjoy serving others and giving back to show my appreciation.”

“The transformational gift from the Shinn family will permanently elevate the stroke program at Carolinas Medical Center to ensure national and international prominence,” said Karamchandani, who attended medical school at Wayne State University School of Medicine, completed his neurology residency at the University of Michigan, and trained as a vascular neurology fellow at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Shinn Foundation for this funding, which enables us to recruit the brightest talent and to provide the very best educational and research opportunities for our stroke team,” Karamchandani added. “I look forward to continuing to expand our capabilities and serve patients within our community and beyond.”