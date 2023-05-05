Atrium Health and its more than 70,000 teammates are recognizing the dedication nurses have to their profession during National Nurses Week. Nurses provide an indelible, positive experience for the health system’s patients, whether in a hospital, an urgent care or a medical office.

In addition to the expert and compassionate care they provide to the patients, nurses also keep lines of communication open with the patient’s family to ensure they are informed and involved in the recovery process. While health care services have changed in the past few years out of necessity, nurses have continued to be at the forefront of providing the highest quality care to patients in their hour of need.

“The nearly 18,000 nurses at Atrium Health provide care with unsurpassed dedication to patients and their families that is truly inspiring,” said Mary Beth Kingston, executive vice president, chief nursing officer of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part. “National Nurses Week is special, in that it is a nationally recognized celebration, but it is important that we celebrate nurses every day, all year long. I am proud to represent and serve alongside Atrium Health nurses who consistently demonstrate their dedication to the nursing profession by elevating nursing and improving care with evidence-based practice, expertise and a true passion for patient care. I encourage everyone to thank a nurse this week!”

The week-long Nurses Week celebration begans Saturday, May 6, and ends Friday, May 12 – the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She is affectionately known as the founder of modern nursing and who helped revolutionize the field. Nightingale once said, “I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took an excuse.”

Atrium Health has several events planned to thank and help nurses recharge during Nurses Week. Each facility has planned its own special celebrations with events including meal deliveries, treat baskets, self-care – such as chair massages – award banquets and educational sessions for career advancement opportunities.

On behalf of Atrium Health nurses serving in the Greater Charlotte market, Atrium Health Foundation has established the Atrium Health Nursing Fund and “Nursing Stars” recognition program, both of which support nurses year-round. Charitable gifts made to the fund help advance the nursing profession at Atrium Health through enhanced medical technology, educational resources and professional development opportunities. Donations made at specified levels may be designated to honor individual Atrium Health nurses or nursing teams with special star-shaped pins, which signify nurses' dedication to patient care and professionalism.