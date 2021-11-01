Atrium Health pledges $22.8M toward racial equity efforts

“I want to thank Mayor Lyles and our wonderful community partners. Together, we are one step closer to achieving our collective vision of a world – and of a city – where racial, social and health equity is the norm,” he said.

Atrium Health’s commitment includes more than $3 million in support for JCSU. This will include $1.5 million from the Bishop George E. Battle Jr. Scholarship Fund, which was announced earlier this year, to go toward scholarships and pipeline programs for JCSU students who are pursuing careers in health care. Leaders from Wake Forest School of Medicine will collaborate with leaders at JCSU to build a pre-med curriculum that prepares JCSU students for top medical schools and clinical programs, such as that of Wake Forest School of Medicine. Atrium Health will also establish and operate a new student health center on the university campus.

Two new community health clinics will be built inside the corridors of opportunity identified by the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. These locations will be carefully targeted to provide easy access to high-quality health care within these neighborhoods to help eliminate care disparities. Atrium Health has long been a leader, both locally and nationally, in addressing equitable access issues as well as helping the community address the other social determinants of health that go beyond what can be delivered in a clinic – issues such as hunger and homelessness – in underserved areas. Atrium Health’s commitment is to invest $18.7 million into the corridors of opportunity, including $2.5 million to extend the City of Charlotte’s work to drive strong development within the corridors and provide pathways for minority-owned firms to participate and grow. The remainder will fund construction and operation of the clinics.