CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has hit a milestone in heart procedures, having completed 1,000 robotic percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) at Atrium Health Cabarrus. This is the only hospital in the greater Charlotte region to offer state-of-the-art endovascular robotic technology that aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce potential risks posed to surgical teams.

A PCI is a medical procedure to open blocked or narrowed arteries that supply blood to the heart. This blockage can cause chest pain or even a heart attack. The goal of the procedure is to restore proper blood flow to the heart muscle. Traditionally, PCI procedures have been performed manually, with a cardiologist using their hands to manipulate the catheter and tools inside the body.

The advanced endovascular robotic system offers numerous benefits, including increased precision, enhanced visualization and reduced radiation exposure for both patients and medical professionals. Additionally, the technology's minimally invasive approach can lead to faster recovery times and improved overall patient experiences.

Dr. Paul Campbell, an interventional cardiologist at Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, performed the milestone robotic surgery and has led all robotic PCI cases at Atrium Health Cabarrus since the adoption of the technology at the hospital in 2014.

“The use of robotic technology has revolutionized the treatment of heart disease, making procedures more precise and efficient while minimizing risks to both patients and medical professionals,” said Campbell. “Interventional cardiologists have the highest exposure to radiation, which can lead to cataracts, brain tumors and back problems from wearing heavy lead for protection. The use of the robotic system not only provides precision placement during procedures, but it also offers protection for the physician, as well as better visualization. This can lead to less fatigue and improved outcomes for patients.”

The system consists of a robotic arm that is mounted on a stand next to the patient and a console where the interventional cardiologist sits to control the robot's movements during the procedure. Using advanced software and imaging technology, the surgical team can precisely control the positioning and movement of catheters, wires, balloons and stents in the patient's blood vessels.

The system uses advanced imaging technology to create detailed 3D images of the patient's blood vessels, which allows navigation through the vessels with greater precision and accuracy. This precision also allows for less use of contrast medium, a dye used to enhance the visibility of blood vessels during the procedure, which can be harmful to some patients.

“This technology is at the forefront of medical advancements and it's crucial for physicians to embrace automation to enhance the quality of patient care,” said Campbell. “This is the future and, while it may take some time to implement fully, it will ultimately lead to more efficient and safer procedures, potentially extending physicians' careers and improving patient care.”

