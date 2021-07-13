Atrium Health to build $154 million hospital in Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE– A new, 30-bed hospital will soon be built in northern Mecklenburg County. State officials have approved a certificate of need request from Atrium Health to construct a 160,000 square-foot facility in Cornelius.
Atrium Health Lake Norman, as the facility will be known, will be built at the southwest corner of the intersection of Westmoreland Road and state highway 21, in Cornelius.
“We are thrilled to be able to move forward with plans to build this new, state-of-the-art hospital and provide the highest quality care to residents in and around the Lake Norman area with convenient access, close to home,” said Ken Haynes, president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “With the population growth that has been taking place, this new hospital is a key piece of our mission to better meet the needs of residents in the area. Whether someone is having a baby, undergoing surgery or needs emergency care at any hour of the day or night, our expert physicians, nurses and support staff will be close-at-hand.”
When completed, Atrium Health Lake Norman will offer:
• Thirty licensed acute care beds o Twenty medical/surgical acute care beds
• Six maternity suites
• Four intensive care unit beds
• Eight observation beds
• Two operating rooms, plus a C-section operating room
• Eight emergency department bays – including two for trauma cases – open 24/7, and a helipad
• Imaging services, including o Mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
• Computerized tomography (CT)
• Digital radiography
• Fluoroscopy
• Two mobile x-ray units
• Ultrasound
• Nuclear medicine
• Laboratory services
• Pharmacy services
The 30 licensed beds and two operating rooms are being relocated from existing Atrium Health facilities.
Atrium Health received certificate of need approval in late May. The state initially declined the health system’s application to build the facility, but agreed to allow Atrium Health to move forward after additional information was made available as part of an appeal process settlement that resolved the matter.
The projected project cost for Atrium Health Lake Norman is approximately $154 million. If all goes according to current plans, the hospital would open in early 2024.