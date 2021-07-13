Atrium Health to build $154 million hospital in Lake Norman

“We are thrilled to be able to move forward with plans to build this new, state-of-the-art hospital and provide the highest quality care to residents in and around the Lake Norman area with convenient access, close to home,” said Ken Haynes, president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “With the population growth that has been taking place, this new hospital is a key piece of our mission to better meet the needs of residents in the area. Whether someone is having a baby, undergoing surgery or needs emergency care at any hour of the day or night, our expert physicians, nurses and support staff will be close-at-hand.”