Atrium Health welcomes New Year babies

Atrium Health saw the delivery of several New Year babies across its hospital system.

In a social media post Jan. 1, Atrium announced the good news.

"It’s officially 2023, and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful baby! At Atrium Health, several families received that precious gift today across our many hospitals," the post read.

The first baby of 2023 for the hospital system was born at Atrium Health Cleveland at 12:09 a.m. Parents Kelley and William Patterson excitedly welcome their first child, baby Chance, weighing 6 pounds 14 ounces.

A few hours later, at 2:30 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed baby boy Tyson, weighing 6 pounds 8 ounces, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

His parents were overjoyed to welcome their new addition to the world.

"Join us," the post read, "in wishing all the families a happy and healthy new year!"