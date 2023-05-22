The popular Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for

colorful personalities of all types to bring to life the Festival’s make-believe

Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available for

actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers,

dancers, variety acts, and stagehands too.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cannon School located at

5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027.

Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

Performers at the Festival engage in the art of all day play through interactive,

immersive theatre. Accepted cast members are to participate in a series of free summer workshops and rehearsals that will prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme. Sessions include

costuming, period language, accent, character development, improv, and more.

What is the Renaissance Festival?

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus,

arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast, all rolled into a non-stop,

daylong, outdoor family adventure!

Celebrating 30 Years of Cheers, the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival

returns Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 30 through Nov. 19 on a

250-acre farm located just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and

Huntersville, at the junction of N.C. 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Tickets are now

date specific and available for purchase only online starting June 1 at