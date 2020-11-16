Author of ' A Murder in Concord' set to release 5th book in February

MYRTLE BEACH — When lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic began, Caleb Wygal knew he was going to have some additional time on his hands. One book later and two additional ones hopefully to release in 2021, Wygal certainly made the most of that time.
The author of A Murder in Concord, a 2009 release of the first of three books of the Lucas Caine series, Wygal is starting up a new set of mysteries set in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he now lives with his wife and son.
His new book officially comes out February 2, 2021 and he is in the process of writing two more in his Myrtle Beach Mysteries series later on in the year. The one set to release in February — Death on the Boardwalk — will be the first he has premiered since the birth of his now 3-year-old son. Getting to go through the writing process with his son by his side has been a new and exciting experience for the 40-year-old.
“Most of the time whenever he sees me I’m just being Dad,” Wygal said. “I’m playing with LEGOs with him on the floor or we’re playing outside, I’m just Dad.”
He continued: “I’ve done two book signings for my older books since I finished this Myrtle Beach Mysteries (book) and I had one yesterday here in Myrtle Beach. And you tell him, ‘I’m going to go do a book signing,’ and he’s like ‘Book signing?’ And he understands it’s something to do with books because he loves books and he gets to see what Daddy does every once in a while, not just being Daddy.
“And it’s putting something out there that I’m hoping whenever he’s old enough to read it, he’ll like it, he’ll look back and go, ‘Oh, this is what my Dad did when I was a little kid.’”
Wygal’s new book follows bookstore owner, Clark Thomas, as he unravels the clues in the death of prominent local businesswoman and activist, Paige Whitaker.
Wygal moved to Myrtle Beach from Concord in 2019 when his wife got a new job and he has continued to write while also working in social media marketing. He enjoyed his time in Concord, but his wife’s new opportunity was too good to pass up and now he continues his day job while fulfilling his role as stay-at-home dad. He has little problem carrying out those duties as he gets to see his son grow up, a 3-year-old who already has a love for books and reading.
“We’ve surrounded him with books since the day he was born,” Wygal said. “We read him two or three stories a night, but seeing him pick up a book and leaf through it (is amazing).”
He continued: “He’s starting to pick up words, he’s starting to read words, he knows all of his letters, he can count to 13 by himself already and we got a book in the mail the other day for him, it’s called The Snowy Day, and he read the title off the book before I told him the title of it, and it’s just amazing to see him interested in books like that.”
Wygal developed a love for reading and writing himself as a younger man and even had some telling him to go into journalism when he graduated from high school. However, after an injury he suffered in a severe car accident forced him to have to relearn to walk, talk and write his own name, his future was derailed a bit.
But after some time he recovered and eventually moved to Greenville, South Carolina where he met his future wife and eventually wrote his first book, a young adult novel, Moment of Impact.
Several years, a marriage, a son and five books later, he is looking at a second book series and hopes to eventually do well enough to make writing his full-time job. His writing career began with his first novel, but his taking off point really started with the Lucas Caine series with A Murder in Concord kicking things off in 2009.
Wygal takes inspiration from his surroundings in his work — write what you know right? — and Concord gave him a great canvas to try his hand at a series of novels. He and his wife spent 15 years in the city and they may still be here if it weren’t for his wife’s job opportunity.
“We really enjoyed living in Concord for the years that we were there,” he said. “We really enjoyed the people who live there and being located near a city, country, mountains and lakes, it was a good location.
“But eventually we decided we wanted a change after he was born and thought he’d maybe like to live near the beach a bit more, but we loved our time there.”
He will be back in Concord and Cabarrus County too for book signings in the future. His new book will also be on the shelves at Second Look Books in Harrisburg and at Editions Coffee & Bookstore in Kannapolis. That is in addition to Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.
Death on the Boardwalk is currently available for preorder on Amazon. He plans to have two more ready in 2021 and those will be available in the same way after the writing and editing process is done. Even though this is his fifth book and seeing one of his novels on the shelves at a bookstore is almost commonplace, after going through the work to write the stories, edit them, receive feedback, a lot of self-promotion and finally book sales, this process — and seeing readers enjoy his work — will never get old for the former Concord resident.
“I love being able to create a world and fill it with, hopefully, colorful characters that people will remember, relate to and have stories that might make you laugh a little bit, might make you feel a little sad at times…I just like being able to entertain people,” he said. “Let them get away from their lives for however many hours it takes for them to read a book.”
