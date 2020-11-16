Author of ' A Murder in Concord' set to release 5th book in February

MYRTLE BEACH — When lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic began, Caleb Wygal knew he was going to have some additional time on his hands. One book later and two additional ones hopefully to release in 2021, Wygal certainly made the most of that time.

The author of A Murder in Concord, a 2009 release of the first of three books of the Lucas Caine series, Wygal is starting up a new set of mysteries set in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he now lives with his wife and son.

His new book officially comes out February 2, 2021 and he is in the process of writing two more in his Myrtle Beach Mysteries series later on in the year. The one set to release in February — Death on the Boardwalk — will be the first he has premiered since the birth of his now 3-year-old son. Getting to go through the writing process with his son by his side has been a new and exciting experience for the 40-year-old.

“Most of the time whenever he sees me I’m just being Dad,” Wygal said. “I’m playing with LEGOs with him on the floor or we’re playing outside, I’m just Dad.”