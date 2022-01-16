Authors McCullough, Callahan discuss Cabarrus history

Earlier this month, at the Allen T. Small Family Center, a number of residents from Concord came together to celebrate American history from the standpoint of historians Norman J. McCullough and Ben Callahan.
McCullough is based in Concord, and Callahan operates out of Mount Pleasant. The overall objective was to have people from the community come together to share and express their views about our history from a white and Black perspective.
Callahan made it clear that he was a native of Cabarrus County, graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and later received a B.A. degree from Catawba College. Callahan continued his studies in history at UNC-Chapel Hill for a M.A. degree. He received a second master’s degree in public administration.
Callahan served in the Army during the Vietnam era and later spent most of his career in police work, eventually becoming chief of police at the Carrboro Police Department.
Given his background, Callahan wrote two books: “Mount Pleasant by the Minutes” and “Promises Unfulfilled.”
McCullough, on the other hand, is from the Northeast. He attended Hunter College for a bachelor’s degree in history and Columbia T.C. for a master’s degree and Ab.D.
McCullough also served in the military during the Vietnam era. Most of McCullough’s career was spent in the field of training and years of teaching at the college level. In line with his experience attending Price Memorial AME Zion church, McCullough began by reading Matthew 5, verses 14-16. As we strive to become the light of the world, McCullough noted that it is important for people to talk about and discuss their differences.
For the sake of our country, talking to each other about our history is important. They discussed a number of issues in American history after the Civil War. Specifically, they talked about the history of Mount Pleasant, Concord and other parts of Cabarrus County. In line with McCullough’s new book, found at WarrenClayColeman.com, Callahan mentioned that during his research, he found records of Coleman owning land in an area known as Gold Hill between Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Coleman, said Callahan, would lend money to other former slaves, according to his research. Coleman’s family started in Mount Pleasant with pioneer John Paul Beringer, who came to America as an indentured servant. His family coming to America by boat was not the same as slave boats, but many people were thrown overboard due to horrid conditions, including children. Of course, one of John Paul’s descendants was Gen. Rufus Barringer of Concord. Barringer had two sons with a slave named Roxana Coleman. By focusing on this family, anyone can see that America, including from President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemmings, is filled with interracial families that will only grow into the future (Google, the browning of America).
They also discussed the idea that American history must include all the facts of slavery, Jim Crow, 1776, and that all the good and bad must be shared with children as we attempt to move forward and grow as a country. Another important discussion included the fact that Paul Barringer II came to Concord in April 2021 to meet with his Black family (see Paul Barringer II came to town dated May 14, 2021). They also discussed the photos of Barber-Scotia, Logan and Shankletown schools that will be revealed on Feb. 26 at the Cannon library.