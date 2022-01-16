Authors McCullough, Callahan discuss Cabarrus history

For the sake of our country, talking to each other about our history is important. They discussed a number of issues in American history after the Civil War. Specifically, they talked about the history of Mount Pleasant, Concord and other parts of Cabarrus County. In line with McCullough’s new book, found at WarrenClayColeman.com, Callahan mentioned that during his research, he found records of Coleman owning land in an area known as Gold Hill between Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

Coleman, said Callahan, would lend money to other former slaves, according to his research. Coleman’s family started in Mount Pleasant with pioneer John Paul Beringer, who came to America as an indentured servant. His family coming to America by boat was not the same as slave boats, but many people were thrown overboard due to horrid conditions, including children. Of course, one of John Paul’s descendants was Gen. Rufus Barringer of Concord. Barringer had two sons with a slave named Roxana Coleman. By focusing on this family, anyone can see that America, including from President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemmings, is filled with interracial families that will only grow into the future (Google, the browning of America).