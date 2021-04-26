Avett Brothers Mural blooms in Concord

CONCORD — Downtown a mural has gone up bringing to life in full color the members of The Avett Brothers.
Three years in the making, this mural was the brain child of Caswell Turner, owner of Cicada Studios in Mount Pleasant. She was commissioned to create the mural years ago and it was finally unveiled Saturday, April 24.
A long-time fan of the band, Turner said she was first introduced to their music through her older sister. Creating a mural for their hometown felt like a dream.
"It is just insane. We looked through all of their lyrics. There is so much material on them," Turner said. "Doing this project, I had to do a lot more research. What I found was their themes in their work were love, responsibility, the battle between good and hate, things people inherently fight for and that is why they have such a big community."
The mural was digitally designed by Turner before it was printed onto vinyl sheets that were adhered to the building. In addition to tiny-script lyrics scattered through the mural, their are other hidden and not so hidden gems.
"The colors look like flowers, like a bloom," Turner explained.
Turner said she included color and bluegrass to through back to the band's roots.
Mayor Bill Dusch said he was proud to have the mural in Concord and felt it complimented to future the city is striving toward.
"As you see downtown and all of the projects we have going, this highlights what we can do and what we are doing downtown," Dusch said. "When people come to downtown Concord People will look at this and see it as an important part of it."
The city's arts council is also planning to compose a master plan to include pubic art in the city. Dusch said the mural fits in well with that plan.
"Public art in general, we are really working on that," the mayor said. "We want all parts of town to be a part of this."
Both Scott Avett and Seth Avett attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and reminisced about their days before going on the road.
"In this building, in this very building," Scott said pointing to the mural, "Seth and I were writing songs."
He also had gallery called the Southern Star located in the building and he joked that he was contemplating whether to go all in on the music thing.
"I was trying to figure out, do I commit myself to selling music or do I stay here and do this gallery thing," he said. "I remember going seven days with not one person stepping in my gallery."
He said it wasn't because people didn't care, but because the town was a bit sleepy at the time. Now, the brothers said the city has come to life and the mural, to them, embodies that. They said home has always been important to them.
"When we are out at shows here or international, we always say, 'We're their Avett Brothers and we are from Concord, North Carolina.'," Seth said. "It wasn't meant to be ironic or anything. We felt people should know where we're from and we felt good saying it."
After Turner cut the ribbon on the mural, the brothers thanked her for her interruption of their music and the way it was crafted into the design. They also thanked the city and for the long-lasting support.
"We represent Concord and Concord represents us and it is very exciting to see it made official in such a grand way," Seth said. "Concord has championed us and pushed us out in the word and let us come back."