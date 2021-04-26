Avett Brothers Mural blooms in Concord

"As you see downtown and all of the projects we have going, this highlights what we can do and what we are doing downtown," Dusch said. "When people come to downtown Concord People will look at this and see it as an important part of it."

The city's arts council is also planning to compose a master plan to include pubic art in the city. Dusch said the mural fits in well with that plan.

"Public art in general, we are really working on that," the mayor said. "We want all parts of town to be a part of this."

Both Scott Avett and Seth Avett attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and reminisced about their days before going on the road.

"In this building, in this very building," Scott said pointing to the mural, "Seth and I were writing songs."

He also had gallery called the Southern Star located in the building and he joked that he was contemplating whether to go all in on the music thing.

"I was trying to figure out, do I commit myself to selling music or do I stay here and do this gallery thing," he said. "I remember going seven days with not one person stepping in my gallery."