Babies' celebrate first Christmas, even away form home

CHARLOTTE — The neonatal care units at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital kept up the Christmas spirit this year.

Babies at the neonatal intensive care unit and neonatal progressive care unit in Charlotte children's hospital had to spend the Christmas holidays away from their homes.

But the hospital's tiniest patients were able to experience some of the holiday spirit thanks to Preemies of the Carolinas — an organization that usually provide inspirational hearts, hats and blankets to local NICU’s and parents.

Families were able to dress up their babies in the donated outfits for some adorable first-Christmas photos.