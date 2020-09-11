× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Families First in Cabarrus County is holding a Back to School Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church, 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Current biggest needs are:

Cleaning supplies for their three schools, as well as for sending home with parents – Lysol, paper towels, multifold towels, hand soap, Pinesol and things for color cleaning, Clorox wipes, napkins, trash bags.

Financial tuition assistance for parents.

Snacks and school supplies for the children – Goldfish, pretzels, animal crackers, baby wipes, little cups.

Teacher supplies / games – Magnetic blocks, cardboard blocks, laminating sheets, Velcro, staples, packing tape, masking tape, glue.

Dollar Tree gift cards.

Curbside drop off will be held. For more information call 704-786-1603.