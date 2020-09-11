 Skip to main content
Back to School drive
Families First in Cabarrus County is holding a Back to School Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church, 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Current biggest needs are:

Cleaning supplies for their three schools, as well as for sending home with parents – Lysol, paper towels, multifold towels, hand soap, Pinesol and things for color cleaning, Clorox wipes, napkins, trash bags.

Financial tuition assistance for parents.

Snacks and school supplies for the children – Goldfish, pretzels, animal crackers, baby wipes, little cups.

Teacher supplies / games – Magnetic blocks, cardboard blocks, laminating sheets, Velcro, staples, packing tape, masking tape, glue.

Dollar Tree gift cards.

Curbside drop off will be held. For more information call 704-786-1603.

