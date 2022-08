A new replica marquee went up on the Swanee Theater as work continues to restore the historic Kannapolis building into an entertainment venue.

The Swanee Theatre was built in 1940 and was one of four single screen movie theaters in Kannapolis. It remained open until 1971.

Since then the building was used as a visitor center and a workforce training center for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College but has been vacant in recent years.