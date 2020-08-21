Baker appointed to co-chair Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice Committee

RALEIGH – State Representative Kristin Baker, M.D. was appointed by House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) to the House Select Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice.
The committee will examine North Carolina’s criminal justice systems to propose methods of improving police training and relations between law enforcement and its communities. The committee will also review the implementation of the Second Chance Act and Raise the Age to highlight recent historic criminal justice reforms.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn from my neighbors and colleagues about areas of inequity where we can improve policy, listen to their concerns, and work together to make sure everyone knows and believes they are viewed equally under the law” said Baker, a Republican from Concord.
"We have a unique opportunity through our strong public membership represented on this committee to continue making real progress for North Carolinians on issues that affect our nation," Speaker Moore said. "This bipartisan committee includes diverse perspectives to confront tough questions and identify policy reforms that help overcome discrimination, excessive force, and corruption in the criminal justice system to improve public safety for all North Carolinians."
Members of the House appointed to the House Select Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice: Rep. John Szoka, Chair (R-Cumberland); Baker, Chair; Rep. Howard Hunter, Chair (D-Hertford); Rep. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg); Rep. Allison Dahle (D-Wake); Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover); Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford); Rep. Elmer Floyd (D-Cumberland); Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford); and Rep. Craig Horn (R-Union).
