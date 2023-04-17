The National Alumni Association of Barber-Scotia College (NAABS) and Barber-Scotia College Inc. is hosting the 1867 Society's 17th Annual Gala.

The activities will be held Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. The theme is "The Saber Ascension."

The alumni association sent letters to area churches, announcing the event and asking for donations.

"In collaboration with the college and area businesses, we have engaged in this fundraiser to assist Barber-Scotia College," said the letter from Pam Tinnin-Day, president of the 1867 Society Committee and the NAABS. "We are making an appeal to all churches in the Cabarrus and surrounding areas to donate to the survival of Barber-Scotia College. The community surrounding the college has been a strong supporter and we are inviting your continued support. The alumni among your congregation need financial assistance as we stand together to keep Barber-Scotia part of the community."

Tinnin-Day can reached for questions at pamtday23@gmail.com or call 919-568-8792. Donations may be mailed to NAABS, P.O. Box 1288, Concord, N.C. 28025.

Barber-Scotia College, which was established in 1867, lost its accreditation in 2004 and has suffered a number of setbacks since then, including demolition of dormitories that the City of Concord deemed a community hazard. Other buildings on the college campus are in poor condition and could face similar fates. Barber-Scotia still owes more than $300,000 to the city for the cost of the demolition.

Cabarrus County has also ruled several of the college's properties no longer qualify for non-profit status. It means property taxes will be assessed on those properties. The college has appealed.

In March after Concord dissolved its Barber-Scotia Community Task Force, the college announced a new five-year plan and criticized Concord officials. Some say the city and developers want to take the college property for development.

Officials said there are currently four students, who take online classes, and one student may graduate in May.