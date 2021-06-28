Barber-Scotia College, City of Concord share community survey results

“It’s been really great hearing from the community during this whole process because some of their interests align with what we’ve been planning,” said Dr. Melvin Douglass, President of Barber-Scotia College. “In addition to our 4-year degree program, the Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees and I are exploring various entrepreneurial, vocational, and, technical programs, along with many other community-related opportunities. Everything we are doing is to meet the demand of today’s students. We appreciate the time the citizens of Concord, alumni, friends and family took to participate in the survey, and value every piece of feedback. The input of the community will help us formulate a viable plan for Barber-Scotia’s path forward.”